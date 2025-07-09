Education has always been one of the most powerful tools not only for personal development but also for cultural transmission, social transformation and international interaction. Over the past three decades, rapid advancements in digitalization, information technologies and communication networks have turned the world into a “global village,” intensifying cross-cultural engagement in all spheres, including education. Today, internationalization encompasses much more than student and faculty mobility. It includes program accreditation, language policies, mutual diploma recognition, curriculum harmonization and cultural diplomacy.

Türkiye, drawing upon both its historical-cultural depth and its current strategic vision, has developed a comprehensive and multidimensional approach to international education. This article aims to explore Türkiye’s journey toward becoming an international education hub, assess its current standing, examine the key policies and initiatives implemented, and discuss its strategic objectives for the future.

International education hub

Türkiye’s emergence as an international education hub is the result of a historically rooted, geographically strategic, and politically responsive trajectory that aligns closely with global trends. Owing to its unique geopolitical position as a bridge between Europe, Asia and Africa, Türkiye has long been a center of movement and exchange. The legacy of openness in education, inherited from the Ottoman Empire to the Republic, gained momentum in the post-Cold War period through strengthened relations with newly independent states in Central Asia and the Balkans. The "Great Student Project" (Büyük Öğrenci Projesi, BÖP), launched in 1992, marked Türkiye’s first structured initiative in this domain.

Internationalization in Turkish higher education has extended beyond merely attracting students; it has evolved into a key component of the country’s soft power strategy. During the 2000s, Türkiye aligned its higher education system with the Bologna Process, thereby increasing its compatibility with the European Higher Education Area. Moreover, the establishment of the Türkiye Scholarships program in 2010 was a milestone, enabling the country to access a broader share of global student mobility, especially from Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia.

Türkiye’s approach can be described as “internationalist,” fostering not only academic diversity but also intercultural understanding and diplomatic cooperation. In this sense, internationalization is more than an education policy – it is also a multidimensional public policy tool that serves peace-building and sustainable development goals.

Global stand in higher education

As of 2024, Türkiye hosts approximately 350,000 international students from 198 different countries, ranking among the top 10 countries globally in terms of international student numbers. This is a dramatic increase from just 30,000-40,000 students in the early 2010s, representing nearly a tenfold rise over the past 15 years. Currently, international students make up around 7.5% of all higher education students in Türkiye, surpassing the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) average and indicating the country’s growing global appeal in higher education.

A majority of these students are enrolled in undergraduate programs (70.9%), followed by associate degrees (16.47%), master’s degrees (9.35%), and doctoral programs (3.28%). The increasing popularity of open and distance learning programs, especially at Anadolu, Istanbul, and Atatürk Universities, has also contributed to this growth.

In terms of country of origin, most students come from Syria, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Iraq – regions with strong historical, geographic, and cultural ties to Türkiye. However, recent years have also seen rising interest from African, South Asian and East Asian countries, suggesting a more diversified and multipolar student profile.

Türkiye’s visibility in international university rankings has also improved. Turkish universities have gained higher positions in prestigious rankings such as QS and Times Higher Education (THE). Although the number of international academics remains relatively low (around 2,900), targeted policy incentives are gradually increasing this figure.

Support for international students

Türkiye has developed a range of holistic practices to support the recruitment, integration, and success of international students. These initiatives go beyond the academic domain to address students’ social, cultural, and emotional well-being.

At the forefront is the Türkiye Scholarships Program, a globally competitive support mechanism that not only provides financial aid but also assists students with language education, accommodation, healthcare, and academic advising. Beyond graduation, the program continues to engage alumni through tracking systems and professional networks, reinforcing Türkiye’s international presence.

The Council of Higher Education (YÖK) has also promoted the institutionalization of international student offices at universities, providing guidelines for standardized application, admission, and support services. The “Study in Türkiye” online platform serves as both an application portal and a multilingual promotional tool, simplifying access for prospective students.

Türkiye has also introduced regulatory mechanisms for private education and consulting agencies involved in student recruitment. These are aimed at ensuring transparency, preventing misinformation, and maintaining service quality. Additionally, public institutions, municipalities and nonprofit organizations such as the Youth and Sports Ministry, YTB, TIKA, UDEF and the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) organize cultural integration programs and social support services for international students.

Another important initiative is the development of a global alumni network. Students who study in Türkiye and return to their home countries are seen as strategic “soft power” assets. Platforms such as “Türkiye Alumni Associations” and the “Türkiye Alumni Network” play a vital role in maintaining ties and facilitating international cooperation.

Internationalization agenda

Türkiye’s internationalization strategy is now evolving beyond growth in numbers, toward a more sustainable, quality-driven, and globally recognized system. The 2024-2028 Strategic Plan by the Council of Higher Education lays out a detailed framework for achieving this transformation. One of its main targets is to reach 500,000 international students within five years, while also increasing the number of high-achieving students and globally competitive academic staff.

In addition to quantitative goals, the plan outlines a vision for structural transformation in higher education. One of the most ambitious initiatives is the establishment of a “Turkic Higher Education Area” under the umbrella of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). This would involve the harmonization of curricula, mutual recognition of qualifications, and joint academic programs, positioning Türkiye as a regional academic leader.

The plan also emphasizes legal and administrative reforms to facilitate the recruitment of international academics, offering flexible working conditions and research incentives. Türkiye aims to attract top-tier researchers from leading global institutions by offering them part-time positions and collaborative opportunities with Turkish universities.

Further strategic objectives include the expansion of joint and dual-degree programs, international exchange agreements (e.g., Erasmus+), and collaborative research projects. These mechanisms are crucial for enhancing the global competitiveness and recognition of Turkish higher education institutions.

However, the success of this comprehensive vision depends not only on YÖK or individual universities but also on the collaborative engagement of government bodies, municipalities, civil society, and the private sector. Internationalization must be viewed not just as an educational objective but as a broader policy agenda encompassing economic development, cultural diplomacy, and global engagement.

Türkiye’s journey toward becoming a global education hub reflects a multidimensional strategy that goes beyond increasing student numbers. It aims to enhance educational quality, promote intercultural dialogue, and strengthen the country's soft power through knowledge diplomacy. Türkiye has successfully leveraged its historical and cultural assets while also adopting forward-looking strategies aligned with global trends. Türkiye, in this context, is not merely adapting to globalization but also actively shaping it. The realization of this potential, however, depends on facilitating access, social inclusivity and commitment to educational excellence.