The most difficult product to produce in the world is high-power engines. By high-power engines, we mean jet and passenger plane engines and those that power land, sea and air vehicles with a minimum of 1,000 horsepower. To be more specific, an F-16 engine, a Boeing 737 engine or a Howitzer engine all use 1,000 horsepower.

It is said that producing an aircraft engine is more complex than an atomic bomb. So much so that when the U.K., Germany, France and Spain came together to make the engine for the Tornado jet, they probably did not expect it to take 17 years.

Today, the U.S., the U.K., Russia and France alone can produce a jet engine. Let us remember that France produced one in cooperation with other European countries at the beginning of the process. On the other hand, Germany and Japan have the production capacity and potential. However, China and India, both mentioned as superpower candidates, have not yet been able to produce jet engines. China tried to do so with the support of Russia and Ukraine, while India failed and gave up.

Türkiye is working relentlessly to produce such difficult-to-produce and state-of-the-art engines. So, what has the Turkish defense industry done so far in engine production?

Currently, the Turkish defense industry has produced some engines, while others are being tested or under development. Let us look at them one by one.

Engines already in the inventory;

TUNA (400 HP): Produced by BMC Power, this engine is used in the same company's armored vehicles, such as Vuran and Kirpi.

PD170: Produced by TEI, a subsidiary of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), this engine, which powers Anka, Aksungur and Bayraktar TB3 drones, has wholly ended the foreign dependence on these UCAVs in terms of engines.

PG50: Produced by TEI, it is used in Kargı UCAVs.

KTJ3200: Produced by KALE ARGE, a private company, it has started to be used in Atmaca and SOM missiles with a range of 280 kilometers (170 miles).

KTJ1750: This engine is also produced by KALE ARGE and is powering a guided Çakır missile with a 150-kilometer range.

KTJ3700: The first test firing of the KARA ATMACA missile was recently conducted with this engine, again produced by KALE ARGE. Pakistan is said to be interested in the engine.

TS1400: Produced by TEI, it is being tested in the Gökbey helicopter nowadays. It is expected to receive the necessary certificates and enter the inventory within a few years. Moreover, since the same engine will be installed in the Atak helicopter, more Ataks are expected to be sold abroad.

Engines under development or testing;

UTKU (1,000 HP): The engine developed by BMC Power will be used in new generation light armored vehicles and the Fırtına howitzer.

BATU (1,500 HP): It is being developed by BMC Power and its transmission. Altay, the first Turkish national tank, will use it. Tests of the engine are ongoing. Türkiye was planning to power the indigenous tank with the engine and transmission produced by the German company MTU. However, production was delayed due to the German embargo on engine sales. As an interim solution, the manufacturer BMC purchased the engine and transmission from South Korea. After 250 tanks are produced with the aforementioned engine, the 1,500-horsepower BATU engine and transmission will be installed in Altay tanks from 2026 onward.

PD222: Being developed by TEI, it will be used in Anka, Aksungur and Bayraktar TB3 UCAVs.

AZRA (600 HP): Being developed by BMC Power, it is planned to be used in tank carrier vehicles, cargo and personnel vehicles.

LEVEND (600 HP): The engine developed by BMC Power will be used in the unmanned naval vehicle Marlın.

BLUE BATU (1400 HP): The engine developed by BMC Power will be used in Milgem and SG600-type warships.

X7 SERIES (460-530 HP): The engine developed by Tümosan will be used in wheeled armored vehicles.

MARIN X7 (95-105 HP): The engine developed by Tümosan will be used in the unmanned naval vehicle ULAQ.

TF6000: TEI has produced the prototype of the turbo-prop engine, which will be used in the Anka-3 UCAV.

TF10000: The engine, which is the afterburner version of the TF6000, will be used in the Kızılelma UCAV.

KAAN Engine: The engine, whose design is currently being finalized by TEI and TR MOTOR, will be used in Kaan, the first Turkish indigenous fighter jet.

BM100: The engine developed by Baykar Tech will be used in the Bayraktar TB2 UCAV.

ARAT: The engine developed by KALE ARGE will be used in the 1,000-kilometer-range Gezgin guided missiles. KALE ARGE also reported that it is working on Turbofan engines that are planned to be used in business jets.

All the above engines are expected to be produced within 10 years, ending Türkiye’s dependence on foreign suppliers and generating lucrative revenue. However, the future is full of surprises that may hinder production. Türkiye needs more time to learn whether its stubbornness or obstacles will prevail in the engine production process.