The last 20 years of our republic, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, have represented one of the most comprehensive periods of progress in Türkiye’s history. Alongside major developments in many fields, such as education, health care, the defense industry and tourism, investments in transportation and infrastructure have paved the way for a historic transformation. In this process, not only have major projects been implemented, but the extension of these services to even the most remote corners of the country has played a critical role in social cohesion and regional development.

The most significant characteristic of this period is the increased accessibility of public services for all citizens and the facilitation of the movement of large populations – previously kept on the periphery – toward the center. In fact, the scope and scale of the services delivered within such a relatively short span of 20 years have not yet been fully appreciated. Each initiative undertaken during this period requires a comprehensive evaluation. Without the investments concentrated in these two decades, it would not have been possible to frame the second century of the Republic as the “Century of Türkiye” nor to set ambitious new goals.

Although the investments made during this period are valuable in their own right, their true impact emerged through their interaction with one another, enabling our country to develop and become a stronger global actor. In this way, all institutions both contributed to and were transformed by this process, elevating themselves to a new level. Now, in the Century of Türkiye, every institution and organization is striving to become an important actor and part of a new national narrative.

Within this context, one of the best examples has been observed in the field of air transportation. Turkish Airlines (THY) stands at the forefront as one of the most significant supporting actors contributing to this process.

THY as growing brand

Turkish Airlines has not only strengthened transportation within the borders of Türkiye but has also enhanced connectivity with every country where Türkiye’s relations have expanded. Moreover, it has served as the key logistical pillar for breakthroughs in tourism.

The growth in THY’s capacity is the most important indicator of this contribution and expansion. For instance, in 2003, THY operated with a fleet of 65 aircraft, serving only 103 destinations. Today, it operates a fleet of 500 aircraft and serves 355 destinations. While it carried 10.4 million passengers in 2003, this number increased to 85.2 million in 2024. In 2025, THY continues to maintain its title as the airline flying to the most countries in the world – an achievement it has held for approximately 13 years – with scheduled flights to 355 destinations in 131 countries. THY currently operates scheduled flights to 26 destinations in the Americas, 124 in Europe, 65 in Africa, 38 in the Middle East and 49 in Asia and the Far East, while also serving 53 destinations domestically.

THY has built an integrated aviation ecosystem not only in the air but also on the ground through its production capabilities. With a wide operational network ranging from aircraft maintenance and repair to catering services, from cargo transportation to technology development, from ground services to fuel supply, and from aircraft seat and cabin product design to manufacturing, THY is no longer merely an airline; it is a strategic structure that combines production, service and export capacity. For example, Turkish Technic Inc. operates across two continents with 15 hangars totaling 700,000 square meters of indoor space, modern facilities, international certifications and more than 11,000 expert personnel, allowing it to perform core aircraft maintenance in-house. In addition to maintenance services, it also offers high-quality solutions in areas such as cabin refurbishment, aircraft painting, line maintenance and business jet maintenance.

All components of the aviation ecosystem have shared in this growth. The best example of this is Turkish Cargo. While Turkish Cargo ranked 43rd with a market share of 0.4% in 2003, it rose to third place globally by the end of 2024 with a 5.7% global market share and a cargo volume of 1.9 million tons, thanks to its 205,000-square-meter SMARTIST smart cargo facility at Istanbul Airport. Cargo and mail transport, which amounted to 123,000 tons in 2003, reached 1.7 million tons in 2023. Equipped with Automated Storage Systems and Robotic Process Automation, the facility enhances processing speed and quality, and is further supported by augmented-reality and unmanned-ground-vehicle projects.

As THY has expanded both in the air and on the ground, it has also made a significant contribution to employment in our country. While the number of employees was 10,540 in 2003, it has approached 100,000 in 2025, together with its subsidiaries. Beyond employment, THY has also gained strong momentum in exports and net foreign currency inflows over the past 20 years, and with its leadership in service exports, it has ranked among Türkiye’s export champions for 16 years. THY’s total contribution to the national economy is around $60 billion, corresponding to approximately 6% of Türkiye’s gross domestic product (GDP) of $1.1 trillion.

New goals with AJet

As Türkiye grows, THY also expands its ambitions. THY aims to have a fleet of 813 aircraft and to carry 171 million passengers by 2033. Turkish Cargo plans to increase its current fleet of 25 cargo aircraft to 44 by 2033 and to transport 3.9 million tons of cargo. With these targets, THY aims to increase its contribution to the economy to $144 billion. Employment is also expected to reach around 150,000 by 2033.

THY has launched a new generation of growth through AJet, centered in Ankara. AnadoluJet began operations on April 23, 2008, as Turkish Airlines’ low-cost airline brand based in Ankara, with five Boeing 737-400 aircraft. In order to transform the brand into a low-cost carrier capable of competing on a global scale, it was restructured under the name AJet on Aug. 7, 2023, and began operating with 100% THY Inc. capital. AJet is not only a low-cost airline; it also serves as a strategic bridge connecting Ankara with the world. As of 2025, AJet operates flights to 35 destinations in 26 countries and plans to open seven new destinations in 2025 and 10 more in 2026.

AJet has also set new goals for itself, with plans to launch new routes in the near future to markets such as Germany, the Netherlands, France, Italy, Austria, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Within this framework, over the next 10 years, AJet aims to become a fleet of 200 aircraft serving 44 countries, with an Ankara-focused structure positioned as Türkiye’s second major carrier. Thus, in the coming period, AJet will strengthen Ankara’s international tourism and commercial connections, contributing to the transformation of the capital into a global hub.

In summary, while all institutions and organizations in Türkiye have made significant contributions to the remarkable development achieved over the past 20 years, they also continue to update their internal goals to ensure the sustainability of this growth. As an international brand, THY provides the best example of this renewal. A comparison of THY’s performance between 2003 and 2025 offers a striking illustration of how far Türkiye has come in the field of aviation alone. Similar examples can be seen in every domain, including education, health care, tourism and the defense industry. Therefore, through this growth process, supported by all our institutions and organizations, the continued development and strong regional and global standing of our country will be sustained. At the same time, each institution will become stronger and be able to engage with its international counterparts with greater self-confidence.