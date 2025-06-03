Türkiye’s energy diplomacy is centered around three primary goals: ensuring supply security, increasing localization in energy production and fostering predictable markets. In classical terms, supply security means having sufficient energy to meet national needs, which can be achieved through both imports and domestic production or even through export capabilities. In this context, Türkiye’s gas diplomacy strengthens its energy relations with Russia and Europe, expanding beyond hydrocarbons into broader areas of cooperation. European countries, for their part, are transitioning toward non-Russian hydrocarbons in the short and medium term and toward green energy in the long run. Türkiye has the potential to contribute to both objectives, provided it continues to develop strong policies that support technological innovation and energy transition.

Today, Türkiye is no longer merely a natural gas importer; it has emerged as both a producer and an exporter. One of the most critical milestones in Türkiye’s journey toward energy independence is the Sakarya Gas Field, where production has rapidly increased. Since the inclusion of Black Sea gas into the national grid on April 20, 2023, uninterrupted efforts have been underway to boost output. These efforts are clearly reflected in production data.

On April 21, 2023, daily output stood at 4 million cubic meters. By April 29, 2024, this figure had increased to 4.5 million cubic meters. Two months later, on June 30, 2024, production reached 5.5 million cubic meters per day and by Aug. 17, 2024, it hit 6 million cubic meters. By the end of 2024, daily production had risen to 7 million cubic meters; today, it has reached approximately 9.5 million cubic meters.

Osman Gazi platform

Türkiye has begun producing energy using significantly more advanced technologies. A pivotal component of this technological leap is Osman Gazi, the first floating natural gas production platform of Türkiye. The platform is expected to enhance Türkiye’s offshore energy capabilities significantly by creating an experiential field for maritime energy production and increasing domestic engineering capacity in this domain.

Osman Gazi departed from the Bosporus on May 29, 2025, en route to the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea. The platform is considered one of the most advanced and concrete steps in Türkiye’s efforts to secure energy independence. Measuring 298.5 meters in length, 56 meters in width, and 29.5 meters in depth, the platform has a personnel capacity of 140 and can process up to 10 million cubic meters of natural gas daily. It will extract gas from 12 subsea wells, process it on board and transmit the cleaned gas directly to the Filyos onshore facility. This approach will significantly reduce the load on onshore gas processing plants, speed up production timelines and enhance overall efficiency. The project holds strategic value in terms of increased production capacity and reducing dependence on imported energy resources.

Currently, the Sakarya field produces approximately 9.5 million cubic meters per day. With Osman Gazi operational, daily production is expected to rise to 20 million cubic meters, enough to meet the natural gas demand of roughly 8 million households. The platform will operate in the Black Sea for 20 years, contributing significantly to Türkiye’s long-term energy security. Increased domestic production is also expected to reduce foreign currency expenditures on energy imports, helping narrow the current account deficit. The platform is scheduled to arrive at the Port of Filyos on June 1, 2025. Following integration work, it is planned to begin offshore gas production by mid-2026. This process represents a technical achievement and a paradigmatic shift in Türkiye’s energy policy framework.

Direct domestic gas utilization

Globally, numerous floating natural gas production facilities exist, serving as important tools for countries aiming to develop offshore energy resources. Among the most notable is the Prelude FLNG, operated by Shell off the coast of Australia. At 488 meters in length, it is the world’s largest floating LNG production facility, capable of producing approximately 5.3 million tons of LNG annually. Similarly, the Coral Sul FLNG platform off the coast of Mozambique, operated by Italian energy firm Eni, has an annual production capacity of 3.4 million tons of LNG. Norway’s Aasta Hansteen Spar platform, operated by Equinor, is a 198-meter-tall (649.61-foot-tall) floating natural gas unit. In West Africa, the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO platform, operated by BP off the coasts of Senegal and Mauritania, can process around 500 million standard cubic feet of gas daily. Meanwhile, the Ichthys FPSO, operated by Japanese company Inpex off the coast of Australia, produces about 8.9 million tons of LNG per year.

However, it is crucial to note that while these facilities reflect cutting-edge floating technologies, they primarily serve the liquefaction and export of natural gas in LNG form. In contrast, Türkiye’s Osman Gazi platform is designed to extract and process natural gas offshore and deliver it directly to shore without liquefaction. This key functional distinction underscores the unique role of Osman Gazi in Türkiye’s domestic energy agenda. Unlike global FLNGs that support international trade, Osman Gazi is a direct channel for domestic gas utilization, enhancing Türkiye’s energy sovereignty. Nevertheless, highlighting global examples remains relevant, as it illustrates Türkiye’s integration into a global technological trend in offshore gas production while carving its own path with a national strategy focused on self-sufficiency rather than LNG export. This distinction not only prevents misconceptions but also showcases Türkiye’s commitment to building indigenous capacity in energy technology.

Looking ahead, Türkiye is poised to play a critical role in the global energy landscape over the next 5 to 10 years. The world’s energy needs will continue to grow. Although constructing European energy corridors remains challenging, it is not impossible. In every scenario, Türkiye’s geostrategic location ensures that it will remain central to future energy plans. Thanks to its investments in infrastructure and technology, Türkiye is now on the verge of becoming an energy hub within the next 10 to 15 years.

Ongoing regional conflicts, such as the war in Gaza-Israel or the Russia-Ukraine war, will not last forever. When these conflicts end, the energy infrastructure that Türkiye has developed will propel the country to an entirely new dimension in the global energy landscape, a transformation akin to a quantum leap. This may currently seem utopian, but the same was once said when it was first proposed that Türkiye could serve as a corridor for gas from Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, or even Iran to reach European markets. Today, this has become a reality. The European Union must base its relations with Türkiye on a mutually agreed framework. Türkiye’s geostrategic position aligns with its objective to become a determining actor in the natural gas market.