Europe Day is traditionally celebrated as a symbol of peace, reconciliation and shared prosperity. For decades, the European Union represented one of humanity’s most ambitious political achievements: transforming a continent once defined by war into a zone of cooperation and economic integration. Yet today, Europe finds itself at a historic juncture.

The geopolitical assumptions that shaped the post-Cold War era are rapidly eroding. The Russia-Ukraine war has fundamentally altered Europe’s security architecture. Energy dependence has become a strategic vulnerability. Migration pressures continue to reshape domestic politics across the continent. Meanwhile, the rise of far-right movements and growing transatlantic disagreements have exposed deep structural anxieties within the European project itself.

The central question Europe now faces is no longer merely economic; it is strategic.

Can Europe remain a serious geopolitical actor in an era increasingly defined not by ideals alone, but by power, resilience and strategic capacity?

In this new reality, Türkiye is no longer simply a candidate country waiting at Europe’s door. Türkiye has become a strategic necessity for Europe itself. From energy corridors to Black Sea security, from migration management to NATO’s southern flank, Türkiye sits at the center of virtually every major geopolitical equation shaping Europe’s future.

The continent’s search for strategic autonomy cannot realistically succeed while overlooking a country that possesses NATO’s second-largest army, one of the region’s most dynamic diplomatic networks, critical energy transit routes and a young, productive population of over 85 million people.

The world is entering an age where geography matters again. And Türkiye’s geography is a strategic leverage.

For years, Türkiye-EU relations were slowed not only by technical criteria but also by political hesitation and cultural prejudice. Debates that should have focused on strategic convergence too often drifted into identity politics. But the global environment is changing rapidly.

Today, the real issue is not whether Türkiye is “European enough.” The real question is whether Europe can afford to weaken its relationship with a country that has become indispensable to the continent’s long-term security and economic competitiveness. This is particularly evident in the field of energy.

Following the Ukraine war, Europe discovered the risks of excessive dependence on a single supplier. Energy security is now inseparable from national security. In this context, Türkiye’s position as a corridor connecting Europe to the Caspian basin, Central Asia, the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean has become increasingly valuable.

Likewise, in defense and regional diplomacy, Türkiye’s role has expanded considerably. Ankara’s balancing policy during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, its mediation efforts, grain corridor diplomacy and engagement across the Balkans, Caucasus and Middle East demonstrate that Türkiye is actively shaping outcomes.

Yet geopolitics alone is not the whole story. Economics may ultimately become the defining dimension of the next phase of Türkiye-EU relations.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s recent statements reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to the EU should therefore not be viewed merely as diplomatic messaging. They also reflect a broader economic and strategic calculation.

In today’s global economy, international investors no longer seek only low costs or short-term incentives. They seek predictability, institutional credibility, legal security and strategic stability.

This is precisely why Türkiye’s commitment to reform, particularly reforms aligned with European standards, carries significance far beyond the accession process itself.

A stronger rule-based economic environment does not merely improve Türkiye’s relations with Europe; it also increases Türkiye’s attractiveness as a destination for global capital.

The competition for investment is no longer regional. It is global. Supply chains are being reorganized. Manufacturing hubs are shifting. Trade corridors are being redesigned. Countries capable of combining geopolitical relevance with economic reliability will emerge stronger in the coming decade.

Türkiye has the potential to become one of those countries. Its industrial infrastructure, logistics capabilities, entrepreneurial private sector, young workforce and strategic access to multiple regions create enormous advantages.

But potential alone is not enough. Confidence also matters. And confidence is built through reform, institutional quality and long-term strategic vision.

This is why discussions surrounding the modernization of the customs union, visa liberalization, technological cooperation and deeper economic integration should not be treated as symbolic political gestures. They are strategic investments in Europe’s future competitiveness as much as Türkiye’s.

At the same time, Türkiye itself must continue investing in its greatest long-term asset: human capital.

During a recent Europe Day discussion with university students in Istanbul, I emphasized a simple reality: strong countries are built by capable individuals.

In the emerging global order, knowledge, technology and language skills are no longer optional advantages — they are instruments of national power.

Young people must therefore focus not merely on passing exams, but on genuinely learning, developing expertise and becoming globally competitive individuals.

Türkiye’s recent successes in areas such as defense technologies, unmanned aerial systems and digital entrepreneurship demonstrate what can happen when talent, vision and strategic investment come together. The rise of companies like Baykar is not simply a corporate success story. It reflects a broader transformation in Türkiye’s technological self-confidence.

Europe should recognize this transformation not as a threat, but as an opportunity. Because the future stability and competitiveness of Europe will not be secured by exclusionary politics or outdated stereotypes. It will be secured through strategic cooperation, mutual respect and a realistic understanding of the changing global order.

Europe Day should therefore not only commemorate Europe’s past achievements. It should also encourage a more honest discussion about Europe’s future. And that future will be far stronger with Türkiye than without it.