"Tzeva Adom" in Hebrew means "code red." Every time you hear this terrifying announcement, you know a bomb is about to fall near you.

Videos on social media show the chilling scenes during the Israeli attacks on Gaza. The videos usually start with a woman's voice warning of a " code red," followed by panic as people look for places to hide and then bombs fall from the sky, killing Palestinian civilians.

Israel should know that the Squid Game is not real. And if it is real, the question is: "Which Palestinian does Israel want to see survive this game?"

In the past, watching the news from Gaza was perceived as a sad but unalterable reality. Such tragic events generate similar helpless emotions felt after natural disasters such as earthquakes and tsunamis or amid the climate crisis. Along with other humanitarian crises, such as famine in Somalia or poverty in neighboring countries, the news from Gaza was met with a similar emotion.

As a 23-year-old journalist speaking on behalf of Generation Z, I can say that we have grown accustomed to such events. However, this does not mean we are insensitive or trivialize suffering. On the contrary, as a generation exposed to such tragedies, we tend to do more to change the pain and persecution than to accept it.

The most straightforward questions are: "What crime have children and babies committed against Israel? Cannot anyone protect children? Can't we help the Palestinians?"

Of course, the answers to these questions were always incomplete and inadequate, but today things have changed.

The ongoing massacre in Palestine has never been so resonant as it is today. Although everyone has condemned this genocide for a long time, there have never been so many demonstrations in support of Palestine from all over the world.

However, it is a fact that the big countries that formulate doctrines and structures against the climate crisis are content with judging only from the rostrum in the face of massacres that kill dozens of people every hour.

ICJ ruling

In recent weeks, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has decided to try Israel for genocide in a historic trial. The ICJ's examination of Israel's actions in Palestine about the crime of genocide is an important step in terms of contemporary international relations and human rights law.

While many international human rights organizations and nongovernmental organizations have described Israel's policies in the Palestinian territories as genocide, the Israeli government denies these allegations. However, a trial for the crime of genocide before the ICJ can provide an impartial and objective examination of the allegations. In this process, the collection of evidence, the testimony of witnesses and the evaluation of international law norms will form the basis of a fair trial.

Why now?

Thanks to these new media technologies, Israel's attacks on Palestine have reached a wider audience and caused great discomfort around the world. Visual and video recordings, testimonies posted on social media and other digital evidence have enabled the international community to monitor Israel's actions in Palestine more closely.

New media technologies accelerate the flow of communication and information and provide faster and more effective access to events around the world. Through social media platforms, internet news websites and other digital channels, people can witness events more closely and access information faster.

However, if a state continues to commit acts of genocide while being tried by the ICJ, it is violating international law and the acts must affect the judicial process. The international community should closely monitor these continuing acts of genocide and if necessary, appropriate international sanctions should be imposed.

It is worth pointing out that when the ICJ finalizes this tribunal, there may not be a single person left in Palestine.