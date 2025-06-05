I was in Azerbaijan on May 26-27 to attend a significant conference entitled “Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas.” The conference was held to commemorate the third anniversary of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, which was unanimously adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on March 15, 2022. The event was organized by the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR) and the Baku Initiative Group in partnership with the G-20 Interfaith Forum, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and many other institutions from around the world. It is worth noting that Azerbaijan is one of the most committed countries in the fight against Islamophobia, as witnessed by the country’s ongoing successful endeavors under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The conference opened with an address by Aliyev to the participants delivered by Hikmat Hajiyev, assistant to the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Representatives from over 40 countries, including diplomats, professionals, academics and government officials, participated in insightful discussions on the global, historical, theological and political dimensions giving rise to Islamophobia.

Rising Islamophobia

It is an unfortunate fact that in the wake of recent global conflicts, incidents of Islamophobia have surged all around the world, as documented in reports of hate crimes, public harassment and systemic discrimination. Arguably, Islamophobia in Europe does not stem solely from failed integration, inappropriate behavior by the Muslim communities or radicalization as often portrayed by Western politicians and mainstream media. Rather, the discrimination experienced by Islamic people is rooted in deep-seated structural and historical prejudice based on religious differences, identity, values, economic disparities and cultural lifestyles.

Muslim migrants made substantial contributions to Europe’s economic development, often taking on low-paid, laborious jobs that Europeans were unwilling to do. Until the 1970s, concerns about Islamophobia were minimal, as Muslim migrants were largely invisible in public life and made few demands regarding religion or identity, given that most did not intend to settle permanently.

The situation began to change when migrant communities became more visible in public life, gained citizenship, and their second and third generations accessed better job opportunities. This increasing integration prompted anxieties about mosques, veiled women and Muslim identity more broadly. Far-right parties and populist narratives exploited these developments, portraying Muslims and immigration as threats. Consequently, Islamophobia is not disappearing in the 21st century; on the contrary, it is gaining salience.

History of discrimination in Cyprus

The challenges faced by Muslims in Europe differ significantly from those encountered by the Turkish Cypriot people on the island of Cyprus. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is a de facto state with a fully functioning, democratically elected government, parliament and judiciary, possessing all the characteristics of a modern state. It is officially recognized by the Republic of Türkiye and holds observer status in both the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and the OIC.

Despite this, the Turkish Cypriot people remain subjected to inhumane and unlawful isolation due to their Turkish and Muslim identity, an injustice that has no place in the modern world.

Historically, Islamophobia manifested through unequal treaties, capitulations, extraterritoriality and imposed civilizational standards. Today, it appears in more subtle yet discriminatory forms, such as selective application of human rights, denial of the right to self-determination for some while granting it to others, inconsistent interpretations of international law, and the selective imposition of embargoes, international exclusion and economic restrictions – conditions still faced by Turkish Cypriots today.

As part of Islamic civilization, Turkish Cypriots have faced similar discrimination to Muslims in Europe. The so-called “Cyprus problem” began when atrocities were committed against Turkish Cypriots, amounting to attempted genocide by the Greek and Greek Cypriot factions between 1963 and 1974. During this period, they were expelled by force from the government of the Republic of Cyprus, a state they co-founded and co-owned.

During 1963-1974, 11 dark years, 25,000 Turkish Cypriots became refugees in their own country. Their basic human rights were violated by the Greek Cypriot apartheid government. Turkish people of Cyprus are forever grateful to their “motherland,” Türkiye’s military intervention, which saved them from ethnic cleansing. These events morally, legally and politically justify Turkish Cypriots' right to self-determination and the establishment of the TRNC.

Turkish Cypriots possess all the attributes of statehood and are entitled to equal rights and status as their Greek Cypriot counterparts. Under Ottoman rule (1570-1878), Turkish Cypriots were the ruling class. Even during British colonial rule, their equal status and rights were recognized. The 1960 Republic of Cyprus was founded as a sui generis state comprising two politically equal communities, with sovereignty deriving jointly from both the Turkish and Greek peoples. The forced exclusion of Turkish Cypriots by the Greek Cypriot administration did not negate their sovereignty or “peoplehood.”

The TRNC fulfills all criteria of statehood – a defined and protected territory, a permanent population, a democratic and effective government, and the ability to conduct international relations. It maintains an embassy in Ankara and consulates in major Turkish cities such as Istanbul, Izmir, Adana, Antalya, Mersin, Gaziantep, Trabzon and 27 representative offices in over 20 countries.

Despite these facts, Turkish Cypriots remain the victims of the Greek Cypriot side’s intransigent, uncompromising and rejectionist policies. As even former Greek Cypriot Foreign Minister Nicos Rolandis admitted, the Greek Cypriots rejected all peace plans, including the 2004 U.N. Annan Plan, which was approved by 65% of Turkish Cypriots but rejected by 76% of Greek Cypriots.

Following the Annan Plan referendum, U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan and the European Council of Foreign Ministers declared that the unnecessary isolation of the Turkish Cypriots must come to an end. Despite these calls, there has been no change to date. Economic, political and cultural isolation of Turkish Cypriots has remained, despite the absence of any U.N. Security Council resolution mandating these sanctions.

There are still no direct flights to the TRNC other than from Türkiye, or export/import facilities from the harbors of the country, although both the recently renewed Ercan International Airport and Gazimağusa Harbor are fully equipped and have the capacity to carry out these tasks. The only access to the outside world from North Cyprus is via Türkiye.

These restrictions are illegal and violate basic human rights. They obstruct the development of the Turkish Cypriot economy and civil society. Crucially, these restrictions are not about political recognition of the TRNC but about humanitarian values that should transcend politics and religion.

Rights of Turkish Cypriots

The history of Cyprus is full of inequality par excellence. According to international law, Turkish Cypriots are people entitled to use their right of self-determination and have the right to establish their state. Furthermore, the Turkish Cypriot side always prefers cooperation and diplomacy over unilateralism and believes in the coexistence of different identities to live in harmony side by side on the island, as most recently evidenced by cooperation proposals put forward by TRNC President Ersin Tatar in six concrete areas. So why do Turkish Cypriots have to remain under these outdated, inhumane and illegal restrictions and embargoes?

The painful answer is this: Turkish Cypriots are paying the price for being both Turkish and Muslim. They are victims of the same systemic bias, double standards and discrimination that fuel Islamophobia in Europe. The Islamic world has to combat Islamophobia in all its forms and manifestations and foster cooperation in this direction not selectively but comprehensively. Turkish Cypriots deserve not only words of support but also tangible acts of solidarity, including direct flights, trade, participation in sports and culture, financial support and the opening of diplomatic offices in the TRNC. Why not begin by granting full membership to the TRNC in the OIC?

It must be emphasized that the Turkish Cypriots’ struggle is against attempts to erase the Turkish and Islamic presence, heritage and history on the island. We will never abandon our inherent rights, noble heritage, sacred beliefs or legitimate cause. We are confident that the Muslim world will not force us to face this just struggle alone.