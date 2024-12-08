Violence, regardless of its type or severity, is fundamentally a violation of human rights. Violence against women, in particular, is an attack on a woman’s dignity, safety and right to life, causing harm not only to the woman but also to her family and society, making it a deep humanitarian issue. Women around the world are exposed to various forms of violence, including physical, psychological, sexual, economic and digital.

According to 2021 data from the World Health Organization (WHO), 30% of women worldwide experience violence at some point in their lives. Data from the 2014 Domestic Violence Against Women Survey by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) shows that 36% of women in Türkiye face physical violence. These statistics highlight the necessity of a long-term and collective struggle against violence against women.

Addressing violence against women only in its physical form makes it more difficult to recognize, prevent and develop solutions for other forms of violence. Therefore, it is essential to define and frame the concept of violence against women clearly. Any behavior, statement or practice that poses a physical, mental or emotional threat to a woman’s human existence falls within the scope of violence.

Violence is a learned behavior, often emerging first in the family, where children observe and experience conflict resolution behaviors. For example, a child who sees their parents using violence in arguments may internalize it as an acceptable response. When children are exposed to violence, it increases the likelihood of becoming either perpetrators or victims in the future. Therefore, the most effective starting point for a strong fight against violence is the family and education. It is important to remember that strong and healthy communication skills, empathy, love, respect and compassion, which are developed in the family, are the primary protective qualities in the battle against violence.

KADEM’s approach to violence

Since its establishment in 2013, the Women and Democracy Foundation (KADEM) has been an NGO working to combat violence against women and advocate for women’s rights. KADEM works on all forms of violence – its precursors, signs, stages and prevention methods – by conducting awareness campaigns that inform women about their rights, legal protections, ways to protect themselves from violence and what actions to take in the face of violence. KADEM’s work also includes academic studies, research, panels and workshops, as well as publishing educational materials.

Each year, KADEM organizes campaigns for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Nov. 25. The organization spreads the message of these campaigns through public service announcements, which are broadcast on television channels nationwide, and through the fieldwork of its 55 branches and Young KADEM volunteers across Türkiye.

Violence against women is not only a national issue but a global human rights matter. KADEM also engages in international collaborations and activities, participating in international platforms like the U.N. and W20 to share its advocacy and struggle against violence with women worldwide.

'Don't Stand by Violence'

As part of the campaign for Nov. 25, KADEM launched an important research study titled “Media and Violence Against Women: Viewer Awareness – A Study of Local TV Series.” The research analyzed the 14 most-watched local TV series of the previous year in the context of violence against women, using scene reviews and focus groups. The findings showed that 51% of the scenes involved psychological violence against women, 24% verbal violence, 11% multi-dimensional violence, 8% physical violence, 4% sexual violence and 1% cyber violence. On average, 834 seconds of scenes depicting violence against women were found in TV shows and 358 seconds in digital platforms.

The campaign emphasized that violent scenes, often presented as part of everyday life in TV series, are romanticized and aestheticized, normalizing violence under the guise of “happy violence.” This, especially, negatively impacts children. With the slogan “Don’t Stand by Violence,” KADEM’s new campaign aims to raise awareness about the types of violence depicted in TV series and the effects on society, urging the importance of protecting children and families from these threats.

Legal measures

In Türkiye, Law No. 6284 on the Protection of Family and Prevention of Violence Against Women allows for quick and immediate actions to protect women from violence. Victims can benefit from the law’s protection even when they are threatened, not just physically abused. Additionally, through the KADES (Women’s Emergency Assistance) app, women can receive help with the press of a button. The Ministry of Family and Social Services’ Alo 183 Social Support Line offers psychological and social support to victims of violence. Violence Prevention and Monitoring Centers (ŞÖNİM) and women’s shelters provide secure and easily accessible institutions for women facing violence.

The reality is that violence against women is a deep, complex and multi-dimensional issue that cannot be solved through laws alone. Its resolution can only be achieved through a transformation in mindset and public perception that involves the entire society. The state, NGOs, media, educational institutions and every individual in society have a responsibility and role in creating this transformation.