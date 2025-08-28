In recent years, Türkiye has displayed a newfound assertiveness on the world stage. From mediating between warring factions in Libya to brokering talks over Karabakh, Ankara has demonstrated its ability to be both a reliable negotiator and a provider of material support. This diplomatic agility is a source of pride and a marker of national ambition.

But great powers are not built solely on diplomacy. The most enduring influence stems from the strength of the domestic foundation: an educated, skilled and adaptable workforce. At a time when Türkiye is rewriting the rules abroad, it must also transform its approach at home, starting with vocational and technical training. This is not the glamorous side of statecraft, but it represents the infrastructure of national resilience and long-term competitiveness.

Europe's labor market

Europe's labor market dynamics hold particular significance for Türkiye, as the EU remains the country's primary trading and economic partner. Shifts in Europe's employment structure inevitably shape Türkiye's own industrial trajectory and workforce strategies.

Currently, Europe is undergoing a fundamental transformation in its employment landscape. According to Eurostat data, the number of business and administration professionals has nearly doubled between 2011 and 2023, increasing from 4.8 million to 9.2 million workers. The most dramatic growth between 2019 and 2023 has occurred in technology and knowledge-intensive fields.

The statistics are striking: ICT professionals recorded an exceptional average annual growth rate of 9.7%, reflecting the continent's accelerating digital transformation. Science and engineering professionals followed with 7.3% yearly growth, underscoring the strategic value of STEM expertise in driving innovation and competitiveness. Information and communication technicians also expanded by 5.2% annually, signaling sustained demand for technical capabilities to support Europe's growing digital infrastructure.

These figures confirm a structural shift in the EU labor market toward high-skill, technology-oriented roles, precisely the areas where Türkiye's growing technology sector and educated workforce can find new opportunities. Meanwhile, traditional blue-collar occupations present a contrasting picture. Building and related trades workers and metal, machinery and related trades workers posted annual changes of -0.5% and 0.0% respectively, while assemblers declined sharply at -2.2% annually. Even essential service roles such as waste management and elementary occupations saw minimal movement at -0.1%. The modest gains in areas like protective services (+1.4%) pale in comparison to the surge in high-skill roles. This European trend creates both challenges and opportunities for Türkiye's workforce development strategy.

America's blue-collar crisis

Across the Atlantic, the United States faces an entirely different but equally significant challenge. The most striking development is the reversal in labor market dynamics that has fundamentally transformed the American employment landscape. It has become increasingly difficult to find blue-collar workers compared to white-collar workers, reversing a decadeslong trend.

According to recent U.S. Chamber of Commerce labor market analysis, 35% of the fastest-growing jobs are blue-collar roles, with over 1.7 million positions projected by 2032. The construction industry faces particularly acute shortages, while manufacturing continues to struggle with filling critical positions in welding, electrical work, and skilled assembly. This shortage has driven unprecedented wage increases across blue-collar sectors. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows union worker salaries rose by 6.3% over the past year, with full-time union workers earning a median weekly wage of $1,263 in 2023, compared to $1,090 for non-union workers. Some sectors experienced even more dramatic increases, with service workers seeing increases of over 25% in certain categories. The demographic challenge compounds this crisis. The median age of construction workers in the U.S. is 42, signalling an impending retirement wave. Additionally, 83% of blue-collar staff identify inexperienced co-workers as a major safety concern, highlighting the skills gap created by rapid hiring attempts.

For Türkiye, this American labor shortage represents a significant opportunity, both for Turkish companies seeking to expand manufacturing partnerships with U.S. firms and for positioning the country as a reliable supplier of skilled technical expertise.

Türkiye’s strategic response

To capitalize on these global trends and secure its rising position on the world stage, Türkiye must treat vocational and technical training as a strategic national priority. The convergence of Europe's shift toward high-skill technology jobs and America's shortage of blue-collar workers creates a unique window of opportunity. First, traditional trade programs must integrate digital literacy, automation technologies and STEM fundamentals. This means electricians trained in smart grid technologies, mechanics skilled in electric vehicle systems, and construction workers familiar with Building Information Modelling (BIM) software.

In line with this strategic stance, Türkiye should dramatically expand collaboration between major industrial players with vocational schools and universities. These partnerships must go beyond simple internship programs to include comprehensive curriculum design, state-of-the-art equipment provision and guaranteed employment pathways for graduates. Industry leaders should have direct input into the development of training standards and certification requirements. In addition, different regions should develop specialized expertise in specific high-value sectors. Istanbul should focus on fintech and digital services, leveraging its position as the country's financial hub. Ankara should concentrate on defense technologies and aerospace, building on existing government and military industry presence. Izmir should specialize in renewable energy systems and sustainable manufacturing, while eastern provinces should develop advanced manufacturing capabilities and mining technologies that can serve both domestic and international markets.

Geopolitical dividend

This workforce strategy offers Türkiye multiple geopolitical advantages. As European companies struggle to find qualified technicians and American manufacturers face worker shortages, Türkiye can position itself as an indispensable partner. Turkish companies with highly skilled workforces can become preferred suppliers and joint venture partners.

Moreover, by developing both advanced technical specialists and well-trained traditional craftsmen, Türkiye can serve different market needs simultaneously – providing cutting-edge engineering services to European tech companies while supplying skilled labor solutions to American manufacturing operations.

The success of this strategy would create a virtuous cycle: economic competitiveness enhances geopolitical influence, which in turn creates more opportunities for Turkish businesses and workers globally.

Skills as soft power

In an era where economic competitiveness is inseparable from geopolitical influence, vocational and technical training represents more than workforce development. It rather constitutes a form of soft power. Countries that can reliably produce skilled, adaptable workers become indispensable partners in global supply chains and innovation networks.

Türkiye's diplomatic successes have demonstrated its capacity for strategic thinking and execution. Now, the same strategic mindset must be applied to building the human infrastructure that will sustain the country's rise for decades to come. The investment in vocational training today will determine whether Türkiye's current diplomatic momentum translates into lasting economic and strategic influence. Neglecting this foundation would be more than an economic oversight. It would be a strategic miscalculation that undermines everything Türkiye has worked to achieve on the global stage.