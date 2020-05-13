Economically falling into a trap, physically falling into a trap, totally falling into a trap. This does not seem to match the concept of the freedom of the New Age. This seems to contradict the promises of the mileage points of our credit cards that earn miles as we fly. The doors of life have been closed tightly on the huge planet called Earth.

We saw that the foods that we thought were endless and that we were wasting recklessly could end. We wash our hands so much, it seems that there will be no water left to wash our clothes. As a matter of fact, we are again facing the emptiest dams of recent years. Global warming is the biggest trigger of our problems.

Before we were talking about organic, ketogenic nutrition; now we are after whatever we find. Cereal and legume products that we refrain from eating were the first areas that we cleaned out on the market shelves. In contrast, during normal times, we were talking about cereal and legume products on discussion programs, wondering whether we should eat them or not.

Our lifestyle suddenly turned upside down. Our agenda, which we were proud of filling every day, is now empty. March was empty, April was empty and June is uncertain. Our phone rings for cancellation messages. News of unpaid leave, canceled jobs and postponed meetings, as normal work life disappears from our future little by little. Technology brings the results of the coronavirus to our home every evening like a messenger of disaster. Our children, whom we raised with the outsource method, the meals that come to our door with a click, and whatever we buy with our money are now our responsibility.

Our experiences have nothing to do with the advertisements that conquered our souls with slogans such as “Do whatever you want.” Instead of individual decisions, we turn to social awareness, responsible behavior for others and sensitivity to our environment for gaining meaning again.

These days, when socialization is accepted as a trend, our experience turns into a scenario that can get more ratings than all the films shot about being stuck at home or staying in the house: our family members that we have not lived with for years, our home where we used to come only to sleep, our plazas we are proud of being smart. Until yesterday, socializing on social media was enough, but today we are longing to hug, touch, hold hands and chat.

However, for years, all spiritual counselors have been trying to calm our souls with the words "stay with yourself," "be yourself," "be happy with yourself." We paid a lot of money to go to festivals to calm down, hire life coaches to slow down and work with wardrobe organizers to simplify.

As we feel light when we fly, we are now trapped with fear.

While pursuing the superstitions that we thought were science, we were waiting at the door of the physicians. Now we are knocking at the door of the physicians like "fear burns the mountains."

Our fears have become our reality.

Smart homes and technology have failed the classroom. No matter which seat you chose to sit in, all flights are canceled. It is as if we are traveling without a landing permit.

Take in the abundance of free time. In the relentless times when life stops for days, let the movie screenplay hum in your ears. This is the unlimited time for those who claim that they would read hundreds of books and practice dozens of different sports if they had free time. There are too many hours of self-concern and fear-filled anxiety. For those who say "do it yourself," here is the opportunity for hobbies, phobias, whatever you want. The mouth of the cube called time has opened; throw whatever you want in it.

The result? We stayed home alone, only with our family.

We have plenty of time.

We have a lot of money that we don't have the power to spend, we don't know the amount of, and we are afraid to touch. What do you say in this period when schools are on holiday, if we take notes from life lessons, break the memorization patterns, and chat more.

Maybe we will need it again in the future, if we learn to share, to be ethical, to be responsible for the society we live in, to be fair, to save, to be conscientious, to love, and to be a family while being subjected to an exam from a life lesson; if we add to the ancient knowledge that human beings have accumulated over thousands of years; if we write somewhere advice about famines, disasters, social traumas, unfair posts and the message of nature; if we sit at the table with the real owners of nature, and we call on other creatures, share our carrots with rabbits, notice the sound of the rain and the glow of the sun.

We have learned dozens of different languages for thousands of years; we have our mother tongue and brought the world to its knees. However, we cannot solve the language of nature. What alphabet would nature use? Are her words similar to our emojis?

What are the phrases of nature? Are they in colors, seeds or seedlings that sprouted every spring?

*Writer, expert on bread making