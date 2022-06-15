For decades, there are those who have tried to present the terrorism problem in Turkey as a “Kurdish problem.” Those who supposedly supported the Kurdish people in essence also allegedly supported the blood-stained PKK terrorist organization. Those who did not see any harm in bringing this treachery and impudence to Parliament did so without shame.

The secrets of those who pretend to be the heroes of the Kurdish people have leaked out over time, but what's the use? These people do not take a step back and continue to support terrorism unabashedly.

I was with the Diyarbakır mothers last year. I stayed there for weeks and had the opportunity to have long conversations with the grieving families whose children were deceived and kidnapped by the PKK. I wrote what they told me verbatim in my book, “My Mother's Voice.”

It was during those days that I saw much more clearly that the Kurdish people were never on the side of the PKK and its sympathizers. But there are those who want to hide this fact and create a perception. Of course, there are also those who want to bring the truth to the surface and announce it to millions of people. The Democracy and Unity Association (DEMBIR-DER) set out with precisely this goal.

The establishment of the association, chaired by former Justice and Development Party (AK Party) parliamentarian Mehmet Metiner, was announced at a meeting last week. At the opening ceremony of the association, which was founded based on the struggles of the Diyarbakır mothers, Metiner began his speech with sentences in both Turkish and Kurdish. The message of unity that he conveyed was very meaningful and striking for me:

“We are Turks and Kurds. This nation belongs to all of us. One of us is here for all of us, and all of us are here for one of us. The sense of belonging and loyalty to this country can only be rooted from and formed around this understanding. Everything else is ingratitude and rootlessness. We are all owners in this common land. No one has an advantage over another. None of us have any privileges over the other. A Turk who does not recognize a Kurd as one of their own shall not be called a Turk. A Kurd that does not recognize a Turk as one of their own shall not be called a Kurd. This motherland belongs to all of us.”

Yes, this is exactly what everyone who loves their homeland and nation should say, shouting it out at those who claim the opposite and engage in discrimination: This motherland belongs to all of us... Only then will the darkness turn into light, the blood will stop flowing and the spirit of unity will come to life.

Freedom for everyone

Due to my sensitivity on this topic as well as my research and writing, I was included in the establishment process of this association, which is unconditionally opposed to political and ethnic separatism. Ultimately, I was elected as its vice president with the authorization of Metiner. Nearly everyone aware of this development asked me the same question: “What exactly is the reason for the existence of the DEMBIR-DER?

Let me answer everyone here: The reason is actually hidden within the name of the association. DEMBIR-DER is an association that will try to deepen democracy. In other words, the understanding of democracy is based on a principled understanding that does not hide behind any exceptions. It wants unconditional democracy for everyone living in this country, regardless of religion, language, race, sect or lifestyle. In short, the association says “freedom for all.”

The association, which opposes all forms of terrorism, is based on democratic dialogue and argues that problems can only be solved through political channels and democratic talks. It adheres to the understanding that there can be no justification that can legitimize terrorism and violence. Of course it considers politics based on terrorism and weapons illegitimate and it is completely opposed the politics of terrorism.

Can there be an understanding of politics that draws its strength from weapons or relies on weapons? Don't those who have the ability to distinguish between right and wrong foresee that this will harm the Kurds of Turkey and cause them to be viewed with prejudice? Of course they know this and foresee it. However, unfortunately the situation changes when personal interests come into play. Wrongs and crimes are presented as truths on golden platters to the Kurds of Turkey. DEMBIR-DER opposes this abuse.

The association opposes the analysis of Kurds via the PKK and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), and seeks to make a clear point: The representative of Turkey's Kurds is neither the PKK nor the HDP.

For young people

The association, which promises to stand by those who are persecuted and wronged and stand against those who are cruel, has a number of different projects. The most important thing is not just to remain an association but to continue as a foundation. The target of DEMBIR-DER is the youth, or those described as Generation Z.

At the first stage, dormitories will be built for intelligent and successful Kurdish students. In addition to the dormitories, scholarships will be provided to ensure that these children receive education under better conditions. The families will no longer be anxiously awaiting the return of their sons from the mountains but will be happily waiting for news of their success from their schools.

This is our hope, this is our goal. May we be successful.