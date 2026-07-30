Walk through any major city today, and you'll notice something interesting: Pet cafes are thriving, dog parks are crowded, and pets are increasingly treated as cherished family members. What changed? Have we become more attached to animals, or less emotionally nourished by one another?

The human brain seeks not only love, but also security. Our nervous system constantly searches for the answer to the same question: Am I safe here? What I am talking about is not simply physical security; it is also emotional. Will I be judged? Will I be rejected? Will I be criticized? Will I be abandoned? Will I be accepted as I am? Will I be included and held? All these are fundamental needs that build emotional security.

The bond we form with pets speaks to these needs. Unlike many human interactions, these relationships are largely free from social expectations, hidden agendas or fear of being evaluated. Your social status, financial situation, ethnicity or professional success matters very little to your pet. You are not expected to impress, perform or constantly prove your worth. Instead, the relationship offers a sense of acceptance that many people experience as emotionally restorative.

Our nervous system is programmed to regulate itself in conjunction with another living being from the very first days of life. In psychology, this is called co-regulation. Just as a baby is calmed by its mother's voice and touch, an adult can rebalance their nervous system within a reassuring relationship. A dog lying quietly beside us, a cat purring rhythmically, or simply a friend whose presence keeps us company can send our body the message, "You are safe now."

Moreover, this isn't just an emotional experience, but it's a biological process as well. When we pet a dog we love or feel our cat purr and curl up in our lap, our brain interprets it as a signal. Physical contact and bonding increase the hormone oxytocin in our brain. Oxytocin helps increase feelings of security, love and peace, and lowers the stress hormone cortisol. Heart rate slows, muscle tension decreases, and the body shifts from "danger" mode to rest and repair mode.

What's particularly fascinating is that this relationship is not entirely one-sided. Research suggests that cats can detect changes in human facial expressions, tone of voice, and body language, often responding differently depending on our emotional state. In other words, they do not simply keep us company; they can become part of a process of co-regulation.

I experienced this years ago while looking after my cousin's cat, Behlül. One afternoon I came home from school in tears. He immediately climbed onto my lap, gently pawed at my face, and licked away my tears. Whether he understood my sadness or simply responded to the signals my body was giving, the effect was unmistakable: I felt calmer, seen and less alone.

Cause: Worsening relationships?

Perhaps the reason for the strong bonds we form with pets is that human relationships are becoming increasingly complex, demanding more while offering less.

Technology allows us to reach someone instantly and disappear just as quickly. Ghosting, breadcrumbing, gaslighting and love bombing have become familiar concepts. Social media often encourages performance over presence, leaving many people feeling constantly evaluated rather than genuinely known.

One of the most challenging experiences for the nervous system is not the danger itself, but the uncertainty of when it will arrive. Inconsistent attention, unpredictable behavior, and uncertainty keep the body constantly on alert. Questions like, "Does he/she love me today?", "Did I say something wrong?", "Why isn't he/she answering?" become not only a mental but also a physiological alarm. The relationship ceases to be a safe space and becomes a source of stress.

Healthy relationships depend on reciprocity, the ability to balance our own needs with those of another person. Yet many relationships today are increasingly shaped by the question, "What does this add to my life?" As reciprocity weakens, so does the sense of trust that allows people to feel emotionally secure.

In my clinical practice, I have noticed something striking. People can live with anxiety, perfectionism or low self-esteem for years. But serious ruptures in trust often shake them much more deeply. We exist within relationships, we are wounded within relationships, and we also heal within relationships. Safe, reliable connections are not simply psychological comforts; they are biological needs.

Perhaps this helps explain why so many people are drawn to companions who offer emotional reliability. Pets are not concerned with your career, appearance or social status. Their responses are grounded in familiarity, routine and the bond you have built together, qualities that can feel profoundly regulating in an increasingly unpredictable world.

Emotions without performance

Pets offer something that has become surprisingly rare: the experience of being seen without having to perform. They respond to our presence rather than our achievements, our carefully curated identities, or our social success. This allows the nervous system to relax instead of remaining vigilant.

For some people, pets also help fill the emotional void left by relationships that lacked safety, affection or consistency. Psychologists sometimes describe this as a form of substitute attachment. During periods of grief, loneliness, trauma or major life transitions, such bonds can provide genuine comfort and emotional stability.

Yet the goal is not to replace human relationships with relationships with animals.

Healthy human relationships may be more demanding, but the very challenges are also what make them uniquely capable of fostering psychological growth. Through healthy relationships, we learn empathy, resilience, forgiveness and trust. We are not just looking for comfort, but we are also changing.

Emotional safety is not something people either have or lack. It is something that can be built. Consistency, honest communication, accountability and the willingness to repair after conflict all help create relationships that calm rather than exhaust the nervous system. Pets may remind us what emotional safety feels like, but human beings have the capacity to create it consciously with one another.

Perhaps our love for pets says less about animals than it does about ourselves. It reveals how deeply every nervous system longs to feel safe and accepted. Rather than seeing pets as a replacement for human connection, we might see them as a reminder of what our relationships with one another are capable of becoming.

Perhaps the question is not why we love pets so deeply, but whether we are willing to build human relationships where people can feel just as safe.