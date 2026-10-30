The bonds among Turkic peoples extend far beyond shared history and linguistic affinities. They are also reflected in everyday traditions, family ties, and values passed down through generations. These less visible connections may provide one of the strongest foundations for bringing Turkic societies closer together.

Yet, as globalization transforms the way people live, many long-established customs are being reinterpreted, while others risk fading from everyday life. The question is not how to preserve the past unchanged, but which values deserve to endure and how they can help strengthen the ties among Turkic peoples.

Family bonds, generations

In Uzbek society, the parental home traditionally remains a place of belonging long after children establish families of their own. One particularly meaningful custom concerns the youngest son (kenja o‘g‘il), who traditionally remains with his parents and assumes responsibility for their care as they grow older. His siblings may live separately, but the family home, where the youngest son continues to live, remains a gathering place for children and grandchildren.

An Uzbek family with children in traditional Uzbek costumes on the street in the city of Tashkent, Uzbekistan, April 18, 2024. (Shutterstock Photo)

This tradition has striking parallels across Central Asia. Among Kazakhs, the concept of parental or ancestral home (qara shanyraq) is traditionally entrusted to the youngest son, who becomes its guardian. Similar customs exist among Kyrgyz families, reflecting a shared understanding of responsibility towards older generations.

Respect for parents is also expressed through the blessing of elders (oq fotiha) sought on important family occasions. Beyond the customs themselves lies a deeper principle: family bonds do not end when children become independent. For children, independence does not diminish the responsibility to care for their parents and maintain ties across generations.

Mentorship tradition

In Uzbekistan, respect for a teacher extends far beyond the classroom. The master-apprentice (ustoz-shogird) tradition, built around the relationship between master and apprentice, involves not only acquiring professional skills but also learning patience, discipline and responsibility. Uzbekistan's ceramic arts, inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2023, illustrate this approach: apprentices first observe experienced craftsmen, then gradually participate in production before mastering the craft themselves.

An interior view of Muradiye mosque, Manisa, Türkiye, March 29, 2016. (Shutterstock Photo)

A similar tradition exists in Türkiye, where the same relationship remains central to traditional craftsmanship. Turkish decorative ceramic tile-making (çini), recognized by UNESCO in 2016, demonstrates how masters transmit both technical knowledge and professional ethics to their apprentices.

Despite regional differences in craft techniques, the core mechanism remains hands-on, long-term mentorship. Finding ways to integrate this traditional master-apprentice model into modern vocational training could strengthen trade partnerships between modern artisan hubs.

Hospitality, humanity

Hospitality is often measured by the generosity of a table. Yet its deepest meaning emerges when people share even what they can scarcely spare. At the Uzbek table (dastarkhan), offering guests rice and treating bread with reverence express values that go beyond a simple meal.

In 2016, UNESCO recognized both Uzbekistan's rice culture and the flatbread-making traditions of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and Iran as expressions of cultural heritage that strengthen community bonds.

During World War II, Tashkent blacksmith Shoahmad Shomakhmudov and his wife, Bahri Akramova, took in and raised more than a dozen evacuated orphans of different nationalities. Despite their own hardships, they offered these children not merely shelter, but a family.

The Avenue of Mausoleums reflects Uzbekistan’s rich architectural heritage and Islamic legacy, Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Sept. 13, 2026. (Shutterstock Photo)

Their story, commemorated by a monument in Tashkent, illustrates a profound principle: genuine compassion transcends differences of ethnicity, language and origin. It is this human dimension that gives shared cultural values their lasting significance.

Community solidarity

In Uzbekistan, the neighborhood community (mahalla) transforms mutual responsibility into collective action. Through the tradition of hashar, residents join forces to improve streets and public spaces, as demonstrated by nationwide community activities.

Today, the neighborhood culture also plays an important role in helping families overcome poverty. Working through local support mechanisms, it helps identify households in need and connect them with employment and opportunities for entrepreneurship. According to official figures, individual support plans were developed for 515,000 families during the first eight months of 2026, while nearly 55,000 neighborhood-based microprojects helped increase the incomes of 164,000 residents.

Comparable customs of collective assistance exist across the Turkic world. Kazakhstan's asar and Türkiye's imece likewise bring people together to address shared needs.

Traditional Uzbek and Central Asian dishes, including plov, samsa, lagman, manti and shurpa, showcase the region’s rich culinary heritage, May 9, 2022. (Shutterstock Photo)

The preparation of sumalak, a thick, sweet, traditional paste made during Navruz, the traditional New Year and spring equinox festival celebrated on March 21 across the Turkic world, offers another illustration. Neighbors gather around large cauldrons, taking turns stirring the wheat-based dish while singing and sharing stories. Such practices demonstrate how solidarity is sustained through collective effort, practical assistance, and the participation of successive generations.

Shared folk wisdom

Proverbs can reveal cultural kinship more vividly than a formal declaration. Linguistic studies document many such parallels, even as particular expressions retain their local character. Humor and public folk figures carry this affinity further. The witty Afandi, who is familiar to Uzbek audiences, is known in Türkiye as Nasreddin Hodja. Through unexpected answers and gentle satire, his anecdotes invite listeners to question vanity and everyday absurdities. In 2022, UNESCO recognized this storytelling tradition following a joint nomination by seven countries.

Epic storytelling adds another dimension. Uzbekistan's bakhshi art, the performance of epic stories with musical instruments, and the narrative of a semi-legendary, wise elder Dede Korkut or Korkyt Ata folk traditions of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Türkiye keep moral choices alive through memorable narratives and performances. Their significance lies not in identical stories, but in the ability to recognize familiar human dilemmas through different cultural voices.

Modern challenge

Globalization does not inevitably erase traditions. Yet urbanization, migration and changing lifestyles can weaken the everyday connections through which they are passed on. UNESCO identifies declining contact between generations as a particular threat to living heritage. The challenge, therefore, is not to preserve customs unchanged, but to ensure they remain meaningful in contemporary society.

Practical cooperation is already taking shape. In July 2026, TÜRKSOY (International Organization of Turkic Culture) and Uzbekistan's Center for Islamic Civilization signed an agreement envisaging the digitization of cultural collections and the creation of joint virtual museums. Building on such initiatives, Turkic cultural institutions could develop community-led projects documenting family memories and local customs, producing multilingual digital stories and encouraging direct interaction between younger generations and bearers of traditional knowledge.

Preserving these traditions does not require Turkic societies to live alike. It requires keeping alive the everyday practices through which people care for one another – a foundation for cooperation that no summit declaration can create on its own.