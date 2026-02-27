Later this year, Türkiye will host the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, placing the country at the center of global climate diplomacy. This is an important moment, not just for discussions on emissions and energy, but for something more urgent and human. It is about the survival of entire nations that are already living on the front lines of climate change.

Türkiye has increasingly positioned itself as an active player in climate efforts. From expanding renewable energy investments to supporting international climate cooperation, Ankara is trying to balance development with responsibility. Hosting COP31 is a chance to turn that effort into leadership. It is also a chance to bring attention to those who are often heard the least but are affected the most.

Recent developments at the International Court of Justice have added a new legal dimension to this issue. For the first time, the court made it clear that countries responsible for greenhouse gas emissions can be held accountable. It also stated that island nations will continue to legally exist even if rising seas swallow their land. This is a historic step, but it also raises difficult questions. What does a country look like without territory? How can a nation survive without land, homes and physical identity?

The reality is already unfolding in the Pacific. In Tuvalu, people are facing the possibility that their country may disappear within decades. The idea of becoming a “digital nation” shows both creativity and desperation. Preserving culture online may help maintain identity, but it cannot replace the feeling of living on one’s own land. It cannot replace memory, history, or belonging.

In Kiribati, the response has been different but equally telling. The government is preparing its people to leave, not as refugees, but with dignity. It is encouraging migration through education and work opportunities. It has even bought land in Fiji as a possible future home. This is not a long-term solution. It is a last resort.

Even countries that are relatively better positioned, like Fiji, are facing serious challenges. Rising sea levels and changing weather patterns are forcing communities to relocate within their own country. Flooding, disease and economic pressure are becoming part of daily life. These are not distant threats. They are happening now.

What makes this situation even more troubling is the imbalance of responsibility. These island nations have contributed almost nothing to global emissions. Yet they are paying the highest price. This is not just an environmental issue. It is a matter of justice.

That is why the upcoming COP31 summit in Antalya matters so much. It should not be just another meeting filled with promises. It should be a turning point. Countries like Türkiye have an opportunity to push for practical solutions, stronger commitments and real accountability. More importantly, they can help ensure that the voices of vulnerable nations are not ignored.

Saving these island nations is not only about protecting land. It is about protecting cultures, histories and futures. Once a country disappears beneath the ocean, it cannot be brought back. No digital version can replace what is lost.

The world still has time to act, but that time is running out. The decisions made in forums like COP31 will determine whether these nations survive or become symbols of failure. Türkiye’s role, as host and as a successful diplomatic actor, will be closely watched.

This is not just their fight. It is a global responsibility.