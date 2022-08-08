German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited the Republic of Turkey some days ago, a much welcome visit with high expectations on both sides, and met with Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. Baerbock is a successful German politician representing the Green Party who, in all likelihood, is intent on stepping into the shoes of one of her predecessors, late Hans-Dietrich Genscher, who as a Liberal Party foreign minister (in office almost 18 years) became famous for attracting friendly yet slightly sarcastic journalist's comments, such as "Oh, M as in Monday, he must be in Montevideo then," taking a dig at his absence, being constantly on international duty but seldom seen back home.

Baerbock’s travel schedule despite her relatively short time in office looks impressive as last week she had wheels down in Greece and Turkey shortly before heading to the United States and Canada.

Not overlooking the otherwise very positive atmosphere that unites Germany and Turkey in connection with all agenda items related to trade, the Ukraine grain deal and Turkey’s role model efforts with regard to migration are some issues that caused concern before and during her stay and this brief analysis is aimed at clarifying a number of them.

Two Greek dramas unfold

Granted, Greece is a member state of the European Union. But Turkey is a candidate country for the same institution. So, Berlin should be in a position to mediate when Athens and Ankara disagree about something and not take sides and always only speak up in favor of Athens.

Does Berlin not see the human rights violations orchestrated by Greek authorities and as we know now documented by Frontex vis-à-vis illegal migrant pushbacks? Is it afraid of saying so?

And not Ankara but Athens is remilitarizing islands in close proximity to neighboring Turkey, a clear violation of the international treaties. Does Berlin only listen to the Greek side? Did Baerbock perhaps visit one of the islands she claimed are under threat by Turkey when the opposite is true as the remilitarization puts great stress on the local Greek island population, which is almost completely dependent on domestic and foreign tourism?

2013 preludes 2016 coup attempt

Coming back to the illegal migrant pushbacks, normally, defending human rights is a key concern for every democracy and no elected office holder would shy away from doing the utmost to comply with universally accepted standards; both Germany and Turkey lead the way in this context.

That said, it is surprising to witness that Berlin, up until this very day, has not realized the true nature behind the so-called Gezi Park protests from 2013. Even more so, as initially legitimate and peaceful arguments voiced by a small group of young people aimed at protecting the environment were soon highjacked by violent groups within Turkey's society – perhaps even having a foreign hand involve – ultimately planning to topple the democratically elected government. Besides, 2013 became the precursor for the brutal and heinous coup attempt three years later in 2016.

If a similar kind of protest no longer geared at protecting something (think environment) but at destroying something (consider democracy) would have occurred in Berlin or let us say, Frankfurt, and if a similar coup attempt would have rocked the entire German nation, how would Berlin have reacted? Sit idle, let anarchists reign supreme and install a dictatorship along the way? I do not think so.

Hence, Baerbock lecturing Ankara about Osman Kavala, "Turkey's Soros," who was behind the Gezi Park riots, and why he must be released is, on the one hand, shows total misjudgment about what happened on the ground both in 2013 and 2016, respectively. But, on the other hand, it is, in principle, an interference in the judicial workings of a sovereign albeit friendly partner state.

Observers in Turkey got the impression that one-sidedly defending Greece over Turkey no matter what, and the Osman Kavala case are the most important issues Berlin had put into the FM’s diplomatic pouch so to speak. Are these really the two most pressing items Berlin could come up with?

Go the extra mile, Baerbock

Criticizing the future host nation of the next stop on a foreign trip from a third country’s territory (in this case from Greece) was most definitely a diplomatic mishap. Focusing on lecturing Turkey about the two issues mentioned above before even offering anything tangible in return is equally not really a noteworthy diplomatic effort.

The German foreign minister could easily have announced three points Berlin would push other European Union capitals to tick off jointly. The first and easiest: Enabling citizens of the Republic of Turkey to travel to the Schengen Zone without any further need for a visa and the humiliating and extremely time-consuming application procedures. Travelers from Turkey would come to the countries of the Schengen Zone in huge numbers but as tourists or businesspeople and both groups would spend a sizeable amount of cash while on the move. And then return home. People would get to know each other better and the European economy and, in particular, tourism and trade would greatly benefit. Any precise word about this topic from Baerbock?

The second point, although somewhat needing a little more time for negotiations in the region of six to 12 months, is the modernization of the Customs Union to fully include agriculture, services and tackling the subject of digitalization. If ever there was a potential win-win situation – here we see one. Any precise comments about this topic from Baerbock?

And last but not least, onto the big picture – EU membership for Turkey now and not in another 50 or 60 years. And the logic and best point to conclude is the year 2023, the Centenary Year. It does not have to happen on Jan. 1, 2023, but by December 2023, the final roadmap could be agreed upon and in-between all remaining "chapters" jointly ticked off. Already back in the year, 2006 analysts argued that Ankara could be fully EU ready within 24 months and then one roadblock after the other was erected by Brussels and/or individual member states. Any precise suggestion about this topic from Baerbock?

Three "nays," unfortunately.

PKK still active on German soil

Coming back to the point, there is a further topic Turkey would be so relieved to see Germany finally pulling the plug from – stop tolerating supporters of the PKK terrorist network to infiltrate German society via camouflaged associations and media houses or even demonstrating in broad daylight. Germany’s very own office for the protection of the Constitution only recently announced that 14,500 sympathizers are active on German soil and 300 criminal activities happen alongside mostly illegal manifestations. One wonders how they can ever take place if they are illegal but anyways.

The PKK is a threat to German security and since long no more a "problem within far-away Turkey." As Ankara relentlessly works to finish off the terrorist group, some core members managed to flee to other countries, trying to regroup as they know over the decades, thousands of supporters were allowed to ply their illegal trade in European countries, notably Germany. Money laundering, human trafficking and protection money scams are some of those activities. And if a terrorist no longer has the option to cause mayhem in his country of origin, he or she might just as well turn their backs on the sheltering host nation and engage in terrorist attacks there and then.

And in order to better understand the true nature of the HDP (The Peoples' Democratic Party), whom Baerbock met while here in Turkey, she "forgot" to travel to the city of Diyarbakır, where proud and unwavering mothers stage a sit-in outside the local HDP office as they know who enabled their children to be channeled to the PKK hiding in the mountains.

That would have sent a signal to those 14,500 PKK sympathizers in Germany – your time is up in Turkey but will be up in Germany very shortly, too!

Let us hope both Foreign Ministers have a chance to meet again soon, both nations should be partners by default. You are always very welcome, Dear Baerbock!