“Nothing is more wonderful than the art of being free, but nothing is harder to learn than how to use that freedom,” French political philosopher Alexis de Tocqueville wrote in his classic "Democracy in America." Nearly two centuries later, the lesson still applies. Freedom means little without recognition of reciprocal rights, equality, accountability and courage. That dilemma is being faced by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who is now at a crossroads. As he steadies his government, he must decide what kind of Canada he wants to project to the world, and whether Canadians still have the courage of their convictions and stand for an international order they were essential in establishing.

Canada, as a middle power, has always punched above its weight. It does so by standing for principles: democracy, human rights and international law. That reputation is eroding. Around the globe, governments are shredding the principles of human rights. The genocide in Gaza, the human rights violations in the disputed territory of Kashmir, blatant war crimes in Sudan and Ukraine are pushing the planet to the brink. Meanwhile, the world’s commitment to multilateralism, the Geneva Conventions, and international human rights law is all fraying.

If Canada does not act now, with purpose and conviction, it risks joining a tiny fraction of the industrialized world that is directly supporting genocide and crimes against humanity. Silence is complicity.

Storms Canada cannot ignore

The world faces three interconnected storms right now: First, the rise of the "alt-right." This is not just an American problem. Extremist movements are gaining ground across Europe, and even in Canada. They feed on division, disinformation and despair. The outdated ideas of racial superiority are an absurdity in today’s globalized world.

Second, the rollback of democracy: Institutions that once seemed unshakable are being hollowed out. Multilateral bodies are dismissed as irrelevant. Authoritarian leaders mock the very idea of rules. Especially true for Europe and North America, where anti-democratic tendencies are fueling culture wars and discrimination.

Third, the looming economic contraction: Millions are slipping out of the middle class. Poverty is swelling. Climate change threatens to make it even more dire. However, protectionism and aggressive tariffs will not benefit anyone in the long term. We need shared solutions. Together, these forces are destabilizing the global order. Left unchecked, they will poison social trust, fracture alliances, and inflame violence.

What should Prime Minister Carney do?

He should start by defending democracy at home and abroad. That means rebuilding trust with allies, reinvesting in multilateral organizations, and telling uncomfortable truths. Yes, Canada must engage China, Türkiye other global players. But he must also call out Hindutva extremism in India, settler-colonialism and genocide in Palestine, and human rights abuses wherever they occur. They cannot continue to walk a tightrope and must call for a Palestinian state.

Healing divisions at home is also essential. Canada cannot afford to mirror America’s mistakes. Trumpism did not emerge from nowhere. It prospered because millions felt excluded and unheard. If Carney ignores disenfranchised Canadians, he risks fueling the same "alt-right" currents here. Inclusion isn’t charity; it’s national security.

Lastly, Canada should lead on global partnerships. In an age of economic contraction, Canada must champion win-win cooperation, not zero-sum games. Canadians must show that multilateralism still delivers. That requires courage, creativity and consistency.

Moment of truth

Momentum is already building. Some 173 former Canadian diplomats have urged Ottawa to recognize a Palestinian State. The U.N. is demanding recognition. Canada still sends arms to Israel, as tax data shows it plainly, and faces a September deadline to take a stand.

Why are Canadians dragging their feet? Human rights cannot be preached while enabling violations. Leadership cannot be claimed while clinging to moral inconsistency. Canada should call for a Palestinian State.

Tocqueville warned that when nations abandon civic spirit, when “the well of public virtue has run dry,” they cease to produce citizens and leave only subjects. Canada is approaching that danger. The world is, too.

Carney has a choice: lead with conviction or preside over Canada’s decline. The time to get it right is now.