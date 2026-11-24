The Eastern Mediterranean has long been a strategic crossroads in global maritime history, serving as a convergence point for major routes connecting the Red Sea and the Atlantic. Its strategic significance has increased considerably over the past three decades, driven by the discovery and exploitation of offshore hydrocarbon reserves and the region's growing potential to emerge as an alternative energy supplier for Europe, thereby diversifying the continent's energy supplies.

The region is estimated to hold about 80 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of discovered natural gas reserves, and production has expanded rapidly. Egypt and Israel have increased their production since the early 2000s. This new geopolitical landscape, including U.S.-EU sanctions on Russian energy sources, Israel’s conflicts in Gaza and with Iran, and the U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, has demonstrated that developments along the coast could disrupt supply chains in maritime transport corridors in the near future. This fragile and uncertain structure has made the issue of sharing maritime jurisdiction areas in the Eastern Mediterranean a matter of vital importance.

Israel’s transformation of the region into an arsenal by forming military alliances with Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, as well as making Türkiye a target in the multinational “Blue Flag” military exercises (involving the United States, Germany, Italy, France, Greece, the Greek Cypriot administration and the UAE), has negatively impacted the national security strategies of both Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Furthermore, the policy pursued by certain EU countries, using the so-called “Seville Map,” which violates the 1982 U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea and customary international law, to confine Türkiye and the TRNC within their own territorial waters has turned the region into a competitive arena for great powers and major energy and infrastructure companies.

In this context, Türkiye advocates fair and equitable delimitation of maritime zones through the joint participation of all relevant coastal states, taking into account the coastal state's geographical structure, the need for equitable outcomes and the mutual rights and legitimate interests of all concerned coastal states.

UNCLOS framework

As is well established, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) provides a legal framework for the delimitation of maritime zones between states. It also establishes a framework for the equitable allocation and exploitation of resources found in the seabed and subsoil. However, while geographical conditions underlie the ongoing disputes over exclusive economic zones (EEZs) in the Eastern Mediterranean, the policies implemented by states appear to violate the principles of “equity, equitable settlement, the primacy of geography, proportionality and non-exclusion” enshrined in UNCLOS.

The legal regime governing EEZs is established under Part V (Articles 55-75) of the UNCLOS. According to Article 57, an EEZ may extend up to 200 nautical miles from the baselines from which the breadth of the territorial sea is measured. Since the mutual coastline lengths of the littoral states in the region are less than 400 nautical miles, the delimitation of EEZ boundaries is possible only by mutual agreement, and islands do not have full rights over the EEZ. Therefore, they cannot assert sovereign rights.

In the 1969 North Sea case, the first case concerning the continental shelf, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stated that delimitation must be carried out by “agreement” in accordance with customary international law, in a manner consistent with “principles of equity,” and taking into account all “relevant circumstances.” Indeed, an examination of international judicial decisions reveals that the prevailing view in both doctrine and practice is that islands cannot be allocated a maritime zone equal to that of a land-based state.

Taken together, the jurisprudence of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and other international judicial bodies – including the 1969 North Sea Continental Shelf cases (Denmark v. the Netherlands and the Federal Republic of Germany), the 1993 Jan Mayen case (Denmark (Greenland) v. Norway (Jan Mayen)) and the 1977 Channel Islands case (United Kingdom v. France) – provides significant legal support for Ankara’s position.

Second, a “declaration of maritime jurisdiction” refers to the unilateral act by which a coastal state establishes the outer limits of its territorial sea, contiguous zone, or exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in maritime areas where no overlapping claims exist with neighboring states. In contrast, “delimitation of maritime zones” refers to the delimitation, through an agreement, of a maritime area where the maritime zones possessed or declared by two or more states overlap with those of another coastal state.

Türkiye opposes the illegal research and drilling activities that American, French and Italian energy companies conduct in the Crete-Meis-Cyprus triangle. Against the backdrop of the Ankara–Paris–Athens axis in the Eastern Mediterranean, Türkiye has issued an official Navtex authorization for the French-flagged research vessel Abeille Marengo, valid from Nov. 10, 2026, to March 19, 2027. The authorization stipulates that the vessel's operations must remain within the boundaries of Türkiye's continental shelf and EEZ, as notified to the U.N.

In this way, Türkiye denied the Mitsotakis government an opportunity to advance its diplomatic and de facto fait accompli strategy that runs counter to the principles of international law of the sea. By doing so, Türkiye has reaffirmed its rights and strengthened its established practices within the continental shelf.

From Türkiye-Libya to Egypt

With the ratification of the 2019 Agreement on the Delimitation of Maritime Zones by the Tripoli and Haftar administrations, Türkiye has successfully countered Athens’ strategic ambitions, thereby broadening Ankara’s legal and diplomatic room for maneuver in the Eastern Mediterranean. According to Türkiye, the 18.6-mile maritime boundary between the two states counters Greek and Greek Cypriot efforts to expand their influence in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The development brought a realignment of complex regional balances to the forefront. The hypothesis that Türkiye was unable to reach agreements with regional countries has been disproved. With the new map of maritime zones, Israel’s direct maritime connection to Greece and Europe has also been severed. Moreover, it has laid the groundwork for new avenues of reconciliation in the Egypt-Lebanon-Syria-Israel sectors. Thus, it has become clear that excluding Türkiye from the Eastern Mediterranean is neither legally defensible nor practically feasible.

Chief of the General Staff Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu held a telephone conversation with Gen. Saddam Haftar, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army. Their discussions on bilateral relations and regional developments underscored the growing cooperation between Türkiye and Libya.

Furthermore, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense has announced its readiness to conclude a similar agreement with Egypt. The proposal represents a significant diplomatic initiative aimed at managing competing maritime claims in the Eastern Mediterranean through mutual understanding and consensus. According to the Ministry, an agreement with Türkiye could grant Egypt more than 15,000 square kilometers of additional maritime jurisdiction compared to a potential delimitation agreement with Greece.

While bilateral trade between the two countries has reached approximately $9 billion (about TL 455.42 billion), both sides have set a target of increasing this figure to $15 billion by 2028. From Türkiye’s perspective, Egypt is a key regional actor in the Eastern Mediterranean, Africa and the Arab world. Similarly, Egypt views Türkiye as a major economic power, a significant military actor and one of the principal coastal states of the Eastern Mediterranean. Egypt is also among the region’s leading natural gas producers and holds substantial reserves, with its energy potential further strengthened by hydrocarbon production in the Eastern Mediterranean and new discoveries estimated at approximately 200 billion cubic feet following drilling operations launched in early November 2026.

The EEZ delimitation agreement signed between Egypt and Greece on Aug. 6, 2020, and entering into force on Sept. 2, 2020, carries considerable geopolitical and legal significance. However, Türkiye’s energy infrastructure and market access capabilities, coupled with Egypt’s natural gas reserves and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure, could significantly strengthen the economic dimension of bilateral cooperation. By cooperating with Türkiye on hydrocarbon exploration, drilling and energy transportation routes in the Eastern Mediterranean, including potential pipelines to Europe and the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), Egypt could increase the economic benefits of its energy resources.

Meanwhile, diplomatic engagement between Egypt and Türkiye has been further reinforced by exchanges of expertise and experience between their naval forces, as well as through their joint “Sea of Friendship-2026” exercise. The Turkish and Egyptian navies came together during the exercise held in the Eastern Mediterranean. The exercise, conducted off the coast of Alexandria, included the TCG Anadolu, frigates, fast attack craft, helicopters and Bayraktar TB3 unmanned aerial vehicles. It marked a new phase in military cooperation between the two countries. Ultimately, the Turkish Navy and Egypt are two powerful actors in Mediterranean energy security.

The strategic contest in the Eastern Mediterranean has evolved into a multidimensional geopolitical transformation that extends far beyond maritime jurisdiction, hydrocarbon resources and the Israel-Greece-Greek Cypriot axis. This evolving landscape presents a historic opportunity to bring Türkiye and Egypt, as well as their peoples, closer together.

From the perspective of the next three decades, Türkiye-Libya cooperation should not be viewed as directed against Egypt; rather, it can form part of a broader regional security framework that encompasses Egyptian interests. Indeed, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan have expressed support for Egypt’s participation in the Mecca Alliance, emphasizing its potential contribution to regional security alongside Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Most importantly, as the two countries expand their cooperation in the defense industry, trade and maritime security, their respective maritime interests and jurisdictional claims in the Eastern Mediterranean can serve as a basis for mutual benefit and closer strategic partnership.

Egypt’s military and political elites have not forgotten the “false flag” attack against the Ottoman-Egyptian fleets during the 1827 Battle of Navarino. A century later, Türkiye has manufactured and delivered 46 F-16 fighter jets to Egypt. Bilateral projects, including the Kaan fighter jet, joint unmanned aerial vehicle programs, warships, ammunition and air defense systems, remain important indicators of the potential for deeper cooperation between the two countries.