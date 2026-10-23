The renewed intensity of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia has revived an old question: To what extent is Iran behind the missiles and drones launched from Yemen? The question is legitimate. Yet focusing solely on whether Tehran directly authorizes every strike makes it harder to understand how the Iran-Houthi relationship has evolved.

The Houthis are fighting a war that is simultaneously Yemeni and regional. Strikes on Saudi airports, energy infrastructure and military facilities clearly overlap with Iran’s broader strategy of pressuring Riyadh. Yet the Houthis also have their own historical grievances against Saudi Arabia, military objectives inside Yemen and domestic reasons for sustaining confrontation.

The more important question, therefore, is not whether Tehran approves every missile launch, but how the Houthis acquired the capacity to wage such a broad campaign without requiring daily instructions from Iran.

Houthis’ own war

It would be misleading to view the Houthis merely as an extension of Iran’s regional competition. Their hostility toward Saudi Arabia predates the military intervention launched in 2015. The reaction of Zaydi circles in Saada to the expansion of Saudi-influenced Salafi networks from the 1980s onward, the six Saada wars between 2004 and 2010, and the extension of fighting into Saudi territory in 2009 all form part of this historical memory. Riyadh is therefore not simply Iran’s rival in Houthi eyes. It is one of the movement’s own historical adversaries.

Today’s attacks should likewise not be separated from the war inside Yemen. As fighting continues around Taiz, Marib and the Red Sea coast, the Houthis have an obvious incentive to increase the cost of Saudi support for their Yemeni opponents. Striking an airport in Riyadh or energy infrastructure does more than cause physical damage. It signals that escalation inside Yemen can produce economic and psychological costs inside Saudi Arabia itself.

There is also a domestic dimension. The Houthi administration faces unpaid public-sector salaries, economic contraction, poor services and tensions with tribal constituencies. Yet it has simultaneously built a sophisticated wartime apparatus, including missile forces, intelligence services, taxation mechanisms and mass-mobilization networks.

War, therefore, is not merely an instrument of foreign policy for the Houthis. It has also become a mode of governance. The ability to strike Riyadh allows an administration struggling to pay salaries in Sana’a to portray itself not as a failing government, but as a regional power.

Iran’s real contribution

None of this diminishes Iran’s role. It changes where that role should be measured.

Tehran’s most consequential investment has not simply been transferring missiles and drones, but helping develop the human and institutional capacity required to operate, maintain and eventually reproduce these systems.

There are unusually concrete examples. According to information gathered by United Nations experts, around 200 Houthi personnel underwent training at Iran’s Ziba Kenar maritime facility on the Caspian coast in early 2020. Another group of 54 was reportedly sent to the Imam Ali facility west of Tehran in late 2022. Adnan Kaflah, a figure within the Houthi Interior Ministry apparatus, was also reported to have received intelligence training from the Quds Force while serving in Tehran. The fact that Iranian-trained missile and drone specialists later rose to important positions within the Houthi military structure suggests that these were not isolated training programs.

A fighter loyal to the Houthi authorities takes part in a rally to recruit more fighters, Sanaa, Yemen, Oct.7, 2026. (AFP Photo)

More significant still has been Iran’s gradual movement beyond finished weapons toward critical components, production equipment, guidance systems and technical knowledge. This helped make local assembly and maintenance possible while allowing Houthi procurement networks to diversify beyond Iran itself.

Iran did not merely supply weapons. It helped create a weapons ecosystem.

Does Tehran give orders?

This is where the question becomes more difficult. There is strong evidence that Iran has armed, trained and helped develop Houthi military capabilities. More recent reports have also alleged Iranian involvement in intelligence, targeting and tactical advice.

None of this, however, automatically proves that Tehran selects the target and timing of every Houthi operation. The Houthis possess their own command structure, revenue streams, manpower, intelligence apparatus and a distinctly Yemeni set of enemies. Strategic alignment with Iran does not necessarily imply operational obedience.

Indeed, this distinction may be one of the greatest advantages of the relationship from Tehran’s perspective.

In the traditional proxy model, a patron gives instructions, and the proxy implements them. Such a relationship requires continuous financing, communication and control. The Houthis have evolved differently. They increasingly generate their own revenue, assemble some weapons locally, operate international procurement networks and have reportedly reached the point where they can transfer some of the expertise they have acquired to other armed actors.

Houthi autonomy, therefore, should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of limited Iranian influence. Some of that autonomy may itself be the product of years of capacity transfer.

Resilience instead of control

Measuring Iran’s success in Yemen by the number of orders it can issue may consequently be the wrong metric. A more useful question is how effectively the Houthis can produce outcomes broadly aligned with Iranian interests without waiting for instructions from Tehran.

Saudi energy infrastructure remains vulnerable. Maritime traffic through the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb has become costlier and riskier. The United States and its partners are forced to devote air and naval defense resources to the Yemeni theater. Iran benefits from all of these outcomes without necessarily entering the war directly. At the same time, the Houthis continue to pursue their own Yemeni war, pressure their own rivals and consolidate their own regime.

There is therefore no simple yes-or-no answer to whether Iran is “behind” Houthi attacks. Tehran may not be the sole decision-maker behind them. But it remains the most important external actor behind the development of the capabilities that make such attacks possible.

Iran may have traded a degree of direct control for resilience. The result is a partner that does not necessarily wait for Iranian instructions before acting, but whose actions frequently serve the same broader regional interests.

Iran’s success with the Houthis may ultimately be measured not by how many orders Tehran can give, but by how few it now needs to give.