One winter evening in Dhaka in 2017, I went with my wife to the 300 Feet Road beside the Bashundhara Residential Area, a popular stretch of the city where many people go to get some fresh air and take a short break from the city's overcrowding. It was the kind of evening many Dhaka families know well: People eating popular street food, couples walking and friends sitting in makeshift shops beside the highway before returning home. Nothing unusual happened near us. The city looked tired, noisy and alive.

Two days later, while sitting at my office desk, I opened the news and read that former Ambassador Maroof Zaman had disappeared on his way to Dhaka Airport from the same road, on the same day that we had been there. The road, the hour, the city and the familiar route to the airport suddenly became frightening. In Dhaka by then, people had already learned the grammar of fear: the microbus, the men in plain clothes, the missing phone, the waiting family, the agencies denying knowledge, and the silence that followed.

This is the memory that returns to me when I think of Bangladesh’s July uprising. It is often described as a sudden explosion, born from the quota-reform movement and expanded by state violence. But July was not sudden. It was the blast of rage that had gathered under 16 years of bad rule. The surprise was not that July happened. The surprise was that the Awami League believed it could avoid July forever.

I spent seven consecutive years in Dhaka. Since early 2012, I had entered conservative student politics out of curiosity, at a time when such politics was unofficially banned in many public universities. Fear soon became concrete. In 2013, we saw students being held, interrogated and tortured inside dormitories by secular, pro-Awami League student groups. Later, after my formal studies, I worked in human-rights documentation, collecting daily incidents from media reports. From that desk, Bangladesh did not look like a normal democracy with occasional abuses. It looked like a society being trained to obey fear.

The public university was one of the training grounds. Student halls were not only places of residence. They were political territories where loyalty could decide who slept peacefully, who was beaten, who was labelled, and who was expelled from normal student life. Local documentation initiatives such as Sochchar recorded how torture in universities, overwhelmingly attributed to Bangladesh Chhatra League activists, targeted general students and often took place inside residential halls. This mattered because July was led by the same generation that had learned politics through humiliation before it learned politics through voting.

The culture of enforced disappearance was even darker. It did not only remove people. It changed the imagination of society. A person could be taken by men in plain clothes. Every agency could deny knowledge. A family could wait at police stations, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) offices, court premises and newspaper offices, yet receive no answer. Some returned after weeks or months and remained silent. Some were shown as arrested. Some never returned.

Aynaghar later gave that fear a name. It was not only a secret detention site. It became the symbol of a political condition in which the state could erase a citizen and then deny the erasure. The later return of Abdullahil Amaan Azmi and Ahmad Bin Quasem Arman after eight years of captivity confirmed what many families had whispered for years: disappearance was not rumor, but a method.

This is why July was obvious. Bangladesh had already tried other exits. The opposition’s March for Democracy in 2013 was blocked before the 2014 election. The quota-reform movement of 2018 was beaten down. The safe-road movement of 2018, led even by schoolchildren after two students were killed by a bus, was met with force and attacks. Each moment taught citizens that peaceful anger would be tolerated only until it embarrassed power.

By 2024, the quota was no longer only about the quota. For many families, government jobs meant dignity, stability and the hope of social mobility. When students felt that the future was being distributed through inherited privilege and political loyalty, they were not simply rejecting a recruitment policy. They were rejecting a closed future. When protesters were pushed into the moral category of “Razakar,” a term with a strong connotation of betrayal, the dispute crossed another line. In Bangladesh, that word carries the wound of 1971. Awami League, which had long monopolized patriotism, suddenly found that a new generation would no longer accept its gatekeeping of national belonging.

Then came Abu Sayed, a student activist. His arms opened, his chest exposed, his body facing armed police. His death did not create the anger by itself, but it gave the anger a face. For years, people had lowered their voices, deleted posts, avoided phone calls, feared dormitory rooms and watched mothers wait for disappeared sons. Abu Sayed’s exposed chest reversed that training. It told people that fear could no longer be managed privately.

During July, a phrase appeared on placards and walls: "For every pharaoh there is a Moses." Its force was not only religious. It expressed a political philosophy that ordinary people understood without academic language. Power imagines itself permanent. It builds loyal media, controlled elections, party enforcers, police fear and secret rooms. But every pharaoh's politics also produces its own Moses, not always as one man, but sometimes as a generation that refuses to bow.

Turkish readers know another July. On July 15, 2016, ordinary people stood before tanks to defend their elected government against a coup attempt in a country marked by repeated military interventions. Bangladesh’s July was different. People were not defending an elected order from tanks. They were reclaiming the nation from a government that had wrapped itself in the language of democracy while relying on police violence, party muscle, controlled elections and disappearance. Yet the emotional core was similar: People stepped into danger because the homeland had become more important than fear.

The United Nations Human Rights Office later described the July-August crackdown as brutal and systematic, estimating that as many as 1,400 people may have been killed. Such figures matter, but July cannot be understood by figures alone. It began earlier, in dormitory rooms, missing-person posters, mothers waiting, controlled elections, silent newspapers, whispered phone calls and the ordinary knowledge that a citizen could vanish from the protection of law.

That is why Bangladesh’s July uprising was obvious long before July arrived. A state cannot disappear people, narrow elections, beat students, frighten journalists, monopolize patriotism and still expect society to remain silent forever. In 2024, fear changed direction. It stopped trembling privately and began shouting in public.