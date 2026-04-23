NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte held meetings on Türkiye’s defense industry as part of his visit ahead of the NATO summit, which will be held in Ankara this July. In this context, Turkish officials selected a venue that best showcases Türkiye's defense and aerospace industry.

The visit to Aselsan, accompanied by Haluk Görgün, the head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), was a strategic choice to demonstrate Türkiye’s technological depth. Görgün previously served as Aselsan’s general manager before becoming president of the SSB. He now holds a key position within Türkiye’s defense industry and is a figure who knows both the sector and Aselsan very well.

Another key figure accompanying Rutte, and one who has a deep understanding of Aselsan’s operations and future vision, was Aselsan General Manager Ahmet Akyol.

The choice of Aselsan is significant for several reasons. Aselsan produces high-quality products that meet NATO standards in its specific areas of focus and invests billions of dollars in new series production infrastructure. Furthermore, the firm employs thousands of young engineers and qualified personnel, collaborating seamlessly with hundreds of subcontractors. Aselsan also maintains top-tier Research and Development (R&D) expenditures, projected to reach $1.36 billion by 2025, reflecting a 40% increase.

While these points could be expanded upon, we can briefly describe Aselsan as the "mirror" of the Turkish defense industry. As Rutte noted in his speech, the Turkish defense industry has undergone a significant transformation in recent years, emerging as a global player. In this process, Aselsan has "matured" alongside the sector and has begun to serve as a model for other stakeholders.

Indispensable for Europe

Aselsan, one of the flagship companies of the Turkish defense industry, offers hundreds of active solutions across various fields of expertise. While every solution meets NATO standards, its quality is of the highest level due to Aselsan’s collaboration with a discerning user like the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK). For this reason, Aselsan’s solutions are competitive in the international market and are used in dozens of countries.

During his visit, Rutte highlighted how valuable Aselsan is not only for Türkiye but also for NATO with several examples. By supplying high-tech electronic warfare systems to Poland, radar and sensor systems to Romania and contributing to the modernization of the Croatian navy’s warships, Aselsan holds a significant position in Alliance security.

In continental Europe, Aselsan stands out as the leader in its field. One of the reasons behind its success is that few companies in NATO countries match Aselsan in terms of product range, production capabilities and its extensive network of subcontractors. Aselsan supports hundreds of subcontractors across all its projects while fulfilling its contractual obligations, including delivery, maintenance and repair.

By leveraging its robust subcontractor ecosystem in mass production, Aselsan has garnered increased attention from NATO countries, particularly after the Ukraine-Russia war. In response to the ammunition and systems shortages in Europe, Aselsan has enhanced its capacity to support NATO’s logistical security, establishing itself as a reliable production hub.

During this period, high-quality, field-deployable products such as radars, electronic warfare systems and counter-drone measures came to the forefront.

After U.S.-Iran conflict

In the context of today’s U.S.-Israel-Iran war, there has been a growing demand and interest in air defense systems. The high consumption rate of air and missile defense systems during the conflict, where they were used far beyond production capacity, served as a warning for countries to take precautions in this regard.

Türkiye recognized this situation well in advance and took an early lead in investments for both product development and mass production. The goal now is for these capabilities to play a larger role in meeting NATO’s needs.

Therefore, the presentation of the Oğulbey Technology Base during Rutte’s visit highlights a significant investment valued at billions of dollars. At this facility, high-volume serial production of air and missile defense systems, known as the "Steel Dome," will take place. The layered air and missile defense vision, embodied in the “Steel Dome” project, will not only protect national borders but also hold the potential to provide a high-capacity contribution to NATO's Integrated Air Defense System (NATINAMDS).

Product variety

The fact that Aselsan products not only meet NATO standards but are also fully integrated with NATO’s common data links (Link-11/16/22) and command-and-control systems reflects the alliance's most critical technical capability.

In virtually every platform offered by the Turkish defense industry to the international market, including corvettes, frigates, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), attack helicopters, armored vehicles, light attack aircraft, howitzers and others, Aselsan’s solutions are utilized.

In all these aspects, Aselsan not only reflects the dynamism of the Turkish defense industry but also stands out as a flexible, highly operational company. It is also known that this structure, capable of meeting the high-quality and flexible architectural needs of NATO countries, is being attempted to be implemented in some European countries as a reference.

Young, qualified workforce

In his speech during the visit, Rutte drew particular attention to the average age of Aselsan employees, expressing surprise that the average age is 28. Considering that the average age in sectors requiring significant experience, such as the defense industry, is typically 40 or older, Aselsan’s dynamic structure is quite remarkable.

It is also important to note that Aselsan employs thousands of qualified engineers. According to 2025 projections, Aselsan, which currently has over 14,000 direct employees, is expected to create employment and work opportunities for nearly 50,000 people, including hundreds of subcontractors. This qualified workforce also sends a clear message that both Aselsan and its subcontractors will continue to 'maintain their strong structure' in the future.

A final word

Türkiye plays a crucial role in NATO and the security of Europe, making its involvement indispensable to any discussion on these topics. Rutte’s visit to Aselsan was more than just a diplomatic gesture; it was a direct response to the unfounded criticisms aimed at Türkiye, including the recent remarks made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The visit also serves as a testament to the fundamental shift in NATO’s defense paradigm and Türkiye’s central role in this transformation. Türkiye, which was positioned as the alliance’s “southern flank outpost” during the Cold War, has now become one of the main pillars ensuring its technological and production depth, thanks to flagship institutions like Aselsan.

Aselsan is a global brand that seamlessly blends experience with dynamism and technological depth with mass production capabilities. As observed during Rutte’s visit, it is Türkiye’s strongest asset in the global defense arena. In the coming period, an increase in the share of Turkish systems within NATO inventories will not only enable the alliance to maintain its technological superiority but also to establish a more flexible and resilient defense structure against the evolving global threat landscape.