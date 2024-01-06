In today's world, there is a global consensus on a singular agenda: peace. Doesn't it matter to us all?

Recent Gallup surveys and studies have detected a shared desire among global respondents, everyone wishes to live in a peaceful world.

Addressing this sentiment, Merrill Matthews asks a crucial question. “If we want world peace, why is it so elusive?” Although a complex question, it is an utterly relevant question in the current climate of conflicts and wars.

Having studied, lived and now working in multicultural Britain for years, I have learned the art of harmonious living with people of diverse faiths and colors. A proven remedy to avoid conflict is to overlook trivial matters and move forward.

This principle is evident in Britain's European policy; despite occasional disagreements, both France and the United Kingdom have evolved into friends. I advocate that South Asian nations should emulate this camaraderie, facilitating easy travel within their borders.

Regrettably, like millions of Indians and Pakistanis, I yearn to explore the captivating places in India. However, stringent visa policies hinder this desire. Furthermore, incessant propagandists on both sides exacerbate tensions.

Reflecting on my school days, I recall being instilled with an imaginary fear of India, akin to Americans being fed fears of a Russian attack. The narrative of Indians taking over Pakistan, and vice versa, permeates through society. In Leeds, many Indian students confided how their parents, friends and associates in India warned them to avoid contact with Pakistanis in Britain.

Believe me, if you tune into any Indian channel, sadly, you will find a bunch of ill-mannered anchors yelling at Pakistan. Every night, a number of Youtubers and TV anchors like Maj. Gaurav Arya bullies Pakistan and demonizes its people, especially the Punjabis. Although there is no denying that Pakistanis are our equals, still there is use of inappropriate language.

Looking at Indian-Pakistani spectators during cricket matches, one can think that the enmity has crossed its limits. Of course, the media has a great share in it.

A recent Economist article titled "India-Pakistan Relations: More Marginal and Worse" sheds light on an increasingly disturbing "great rivalry." While sports have historically brought nations together, the recent cricket World Cup in India paints a contradictory picture, with Pakistani cricket fans facing bans from traveling to India. The question that arises is: where does this enmity lead us? Shouldn't it be addressed before the situation further deteriorates?

Reasons behind escalations in South Asia

A recent report titled “Conflict between India and Pakistan” issued by the “Center for Prevent Action” reveals that the U.S. has shown deep concerns over South Asia becoming a center of “terrorism and religious extremism.” The report further divulges that “India fears the prospect of a two-front war with China and Pakistan.”

The two recent unfolding events on the eastern and western frontiers of Pakistan including “India’s supreme court uphold the decision to strip Kashmir of special status” and the Afghan refugee crisis that could “destabilize the region and fuel radicalization” have posed serious challenges for Pakistan.

Arguably, akin to India, Pakistan is also facing the real challenge of a two-front war with India and Afghanistan. Moreover, considering the recent clashes in the Ladakh and Kashmir regions, all three nuclear powers China, India and Pakistan are sitting on the verge of an active volcano.

Relatedly, the recent political developments in the global arena and resulting conflicts like Russia’s war on Ukraine and Israel’s assault on Gaza are correlated extensions for South Asian nations that are directly and indirectly involved in both conflicts. By all careful calculation and analysis, India has become “Pro-Israel” and today “India is Israel’s largest weapon market” mainly because Israel “also benefits from the Washington-Delhi axis against China.”

Thus, there is an increasing possibility of a potential nuclear war in South Asia. Siwat Varnakomola raised a fundamental question: Will there be a water war between India and Pakistan by 2025? Of course, there are reasons behind growing escalations on all sides, but together the three giant nations can find a solution.

Avoiding war in South Asia: Why it matters

One thinks why South Asia is constantly on the brink of a war. There isn’t a straightforward single-line answer. That’s the politics of wars.

In more simple words, the world’s dying superpower, America, is constantly chasing an “imaginary enemy.” Jakub Grygiel wrapped up America’s approach as, “The benefits of having an enemy” whilst Josep M. Colomer revealed, “The U.S. needs an enemy.”

Now think of the South China Sea and the U.S. containment of China. However, many experts warn the U.S. of the consequences of “encircling Beijing” which sounds like a dangerous “long-term strategy.” What will the U.S. get of such enmity? Perhaps it generates more business for the people in power, but for ordinary Americans “poverty is a persistent issue” as “many are facing food insecurity or homelessness.”

Similarly, India rejoices in its economic progress, but on the Global Hunger Index, India “Ranks 107 out of 121 nations,” whilst nuclear Pakistan ranks 99th on the Global Hunger Index. Notably, for the financial year 2021-2022, both India and Pakistan spent $71.1 billion and $11 billion in a race to acquire deadly weapons for an upcoming war.

Back in 2020, the total world armed spending was nearly $2 trillion. Imagine, such a huge sum could be spent on health, education and shelter, but that’s not the people in power's priority.

Imagine, what happens if all countries halt all sorts of conflicts even for a year? No one sleeps on an empty stomach, everyone has shelter and, guess what, everyone becomes blissful as nature starts smiling.

These days, former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif seems well-prepared to engage with India to normalize trade and bilateral relations. For those in power corridors, Sherif must be listened to cautiously for mutual benefits.

There are a handful of fanatics on both sides who want to wage a war and bomb India and Pakistan, but the point is both have real nukes and both “came closer to nuclear war” back in 2019.

Only peace is a viable option. So, embrace it and avoid destruction.