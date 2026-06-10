For many years, Türkiye’s export performance was evaluated primarily through production volumes, market expansion and foreign currency inflows. Today, however, understanding the transformation behind exports requires looking beyond the numbers and focusing on the human capital driving this growth. At the center of this transformation are women.

In recent years, the role of women in exports has not only become more visible but has also evolved into a strategic force. According to data from the Ministry of Trade and the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), the number of export companies managed or co-owned by women has increased significantly. As of 2025, the number of women-led or women-partnered exporting companies exceeded 18,000, while women’s share in total exports has continued to rise steadily.

The growth of female entrepreneurs in exports has become particularly evident over the past three years. In 2023, the number of export companies managed or co-owned by women was around 15,000. In 2026, this figure has surpassed 18,000, highlighting the accelerating growth of women in the entrepreneur ecosystem. The increasing visibility of female entrepreneurs in e-export, service exports, technology and value-added production also signals a major transformation in Türkiye’s next-generation export structure.

While female employees contributed approximately $60.1 billion to exports in 2024, this figure rose further in 2025, approaching the $65 billion level. The share of female employees within exporting companies also climbed to nearly 29.5%, demonstrating that women are no longer active only in selected industries but are becoming a permanent and influential force across Türkiye’s broader export ecosystem. As Türkiye moves closer to its 2026 export target of $280 billion, women’s contribution to exports is expected to grow even further. The rising influence of women entrepreneurs in technology, automotive, manufacturing and e-export sectors stands out as one of the key drivers behind this momentum.

What makes this rise particularly significant is that it reflects not only quantitative growth but also qualitative transformation. In the past, women’s employment was largely concentrated in labor-intensive sectors. Today, however, women are increasingly visible in technology, manufacturing, automotive and value-added industries. Female employees contribute more than $8 billion to Türkiye’s ready-to-wear exports, while their contribution in the food sector exceeds $7 billion. Even more striking is the automotive industry, where women’s contribution to exports is approaching $7 billion, demonstrating their growing role in highly competitive and production-intensive sectors.

The growing influence of women is no longer limited to merchandise exports. In service exports, female entrepreneurs are becoming increasingly visible in software, consultancy, health tourism, creative industries and e-commerce. Türkiye’s rapid growth in service exports is creating new opportunities for women entrepreneurs as well. According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data, the rate of female entrepreneurs in Türkiye has exceeded 18%, while the total number of female entrepreneurs has surpassed 1.2 million. This reflects how women are becoming more active not only in production, but also in the service economy, digitalization and global trade networks.

Similarly, the increasing role of women in management and decision-making processes represents another important dimension of this transformation. Companies led by women often demonstrate more structured, sustainable and long-term export strategies. The contribution of women as executives or shareholders to exports has now approached $30 billion, showing that women are not only shaping production processes but also influencing companies’ long-term growth visions.

Having worked in export incentives consultancy for nearly 15 years, I have personally observed this transformation in the field. In recent years, the growing confidence of female entrepreneurs in international markets has become especially striking. Many female entrepreneurs who once acted more cautiously are now taking bolder steps toward entering new markets, building brands and focusing on high-value-added production. This transformation is reshaping not only corporate growth strategies but also Türkiye’s overall export vision.

At the same time, there are still important steps needed to sustain and strengthen this positive momentum. Facilitating female entrepreneurs’ access to finance, increasing their integration into international business networks and supporting their participation in digital transformation processes remain critical priorities. In particular, e-export platforms and digital trade channels offer female entrepreneurs faster and more cost-effective access to global markets.

Today, Türkiye is writing a new export story. What makes this story different is not only the growth figures themselves, but the fact that this growth is becoming more inclusive, more balanced and more sustainable. The role women play in this transformation is now too significant to ignore.

In the years ahead, the influence of women in exports is expected to grow even further. Because the challenge today is no longer simply to export more, but to build a more strategic, innovative and value-added production model. And women are increasingly at the center of that transformation.