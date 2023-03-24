Have you ever come across the terms "Ally McBeal Syndrome" or "Carrie Bradshaw Syndrome?"

These phrases refer to the impact that certain TV characters have had on the way women are perceived and portrayed in society. While some argue that these characters have helped redefine and empower women, others claim that they have created unrealistic expectations and damaging stereotypes.

In this article, we’ll explore the origins of these terms and their implications, as well as examine the broader issue of how TV shows shape our understanding of gender roles and expectations.

Television shows have always played a crucial role in shaping the cultural narrative of our society. They also have a key role in shaping the perception of modern women and their struggles, triumphs and aspirations.

Over the past few decades, we have seen a significant shift in the portrayal of women on television. From stereotypical roles of homemakers and damsels in distress to complex and multidimensional characters, television has redefined the modern woman. Today, women are portrayed as strong, independent individuals capable of achieving anything they set their minds to. However, since the late '90s, we've seen that this depiction of a modern woman has turned into another kind of cliché in some TV shows, like “the superwoman” archetype.

During the process of modernization, all aspects of society, including sexual and social identities, were affected. As a result, the roles of men and women have been redefined, giving rise to the concept of the modern man and woman.

The media, particularly TV shows in the '90s and early 2000s, played a significant role in defining the characteristics, duties and responsibilities of the modern woman in society. However, it's essential to acknowledge that the representation of modern women in TV is not a mere reflection of reality but rather a constructed image. This construction process relies on the inseparable relationship between “identity” and the "space" in which the individual is positioned.

Modern identities provide individuals with certainty about their existence and actions by creating a framework for their lives. This sense of certainty manifests itself in relation to a person’s life by eliminating ambiguities between self and other, subject and object and securing one's position in society.

Feminism as a recurring theme

When examining this relationship through the lens of liberal feminist media studies, it is clear that the house is a crucial problematic area for feminism. Traditionally, the home has been viewed as an element of gendered space that is primarily associated with women and femininity, while the public space is linked to men.

To combat this, the liberal feminist paradigm advocates for women to be integrated into the public space and to have the same working opportunities as men to break free from the constraints of the domestic sphere.

However, it's important to note that the ideal of the "superwoman" who successfully balances work and home life is not a realistic expectation. Instead, modern television series depict a range of female identities that emerge depending on their interaction with domestic spaces, workspaces and so on. These portrayals aim to showcase a free and strong woman as the foundation of the superwoman archetype. Moreover, feminism itself has become a recurring theme in the popular media, with TV shows that target career-oriented women, exploring the challenges and triumphs of modern femininity.

When discussing the defining traits of modern women, freedom is often at the forefront of the conversation. While I wholeheartedly believe that achieving this level of freedom is a daunting and arduous journey, I do feel that the concept of freedom has become distorted in modern times.

In today's TV shows, the liberation of women is often portrayed through a lens of sexuality and hook-up culture. While it's true that modern women are sexually liberated and self-reliant, relying solely on sexual expression to represent freedom, especially when it's done through the display of the female body, casts a negative light on the efforts of the first and second-wave feminists.

These shows also turn the female body into a commodity, further reinforcing the oppressive norms of a capitalist, male-dominated society. Consequently, this portrayal of modern women on television not only deviates from the original intentions of feminist ideology but also perpetuates the objectification of women's bodies.

Shows that lead a generation

In the late '90s and early 2000s, two iconic television shows centered around the lives of modern women made a significant impact on popular culture: "Ally McBeal" and "Sex and the City." Capturing the attention of women around the world, both shows featured strong female leads and tackled issues related to love, relationships and careers.

While the shows differed in many ways, they portrayed women as complex, multidimensional characters who were not defined by their relationships with men in a way that was both entertaining and thought-provoking. They also celebrated the resilience and strength of modern women. These themes continue to resonate with audiences today, and the legacy of these shows lives on in the portrayal of modern women in popular culture.

Especially, "Sex and the City" has become a widely used example in academic studies that seek to explain the connection between modern female identity and space. The show's title alone, which incorporates the words "sex," which also means gender, and "city," which represents space, immediately establishes this link.

Particularly, the city of New York is viewed as a significant location for the portrayal of a free and strong female identity. As a city that embodies the ideals of the United States as the "land of the free," New York is depicted as a place where women can live their lives according to their own desires, without being beholden to societal expectations.

"Sex and the City," which premiered in 1998, took a more lighthearted approach to explore the lives of modern women. Set in New York City, the show followed the adventures of four strong and independent women – Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte – as they navigated the complexities of being a modern woman. The show also showcases the importance of female friendships and the pursuit of professional success.

Another show that “helped” to establish the modern woman was "Ally McBeal." The show, which aired from 1997 to 2002, focused on a young lawyer who was navigating the challenges of her personal and professional life. McBeal, played by Calista Flockhart, was portrayed as a smart and capable woman who struggled with issues such as infertility, sexual harassment and gender inequality in the workplace. Her journey was "a reflection" of the challenges faced by many modern women, and her ability to persevere in the face of adversity was inspiring to audiences around the world. The show tackled a range of issues related to modern womanhood, including sexuality, body image and work-life balance.

Like "Ally McBeal," "Sex and the City" was criticized by some for its portrayal of women and sexuality. The shows were also criticized for their portrayal of women, with some arguing that they perpetuated stereotypes and unrealistic expectations. "Ally McBeal" was accused of promoting an unrealistic standard of beauty and perpetuating the idea that women's worth is tied to their appearance. "Sex and the City" was criticized for its lack of diversity and for portraying a narrow, privileged view of femininity.

But to be fair, these shows have such a positive effect: They have showcased women from diverse backgrounds and perspectives, highlighting the complexities of their lives and the challenges they face in a changing society. They have also helped to break down gender stereotypes and challenge traditional gender roles, empowering women to pursue their aspirations and desires on their terms. Both shows were groundbreaking in their representation of modern women and their struggles. They explored issues such as sexism, ageism and discrimination in the workplace. They also showed that women can have complex and fulfilling lives beyond marriage and motherhood.

Relatively new themes for an old issue

Today, we continue to see the influence of "Ally McBeal" and "Sex and the City" in popular culture, from shows like “Girls,” “Insecure” and “Dollface.” These shows have continued to “establish the modern woman” by exploring themes of self-discovery, empowerment and the importance of female friendships.

"Dollface" stands out among TV programs that attempt to define the concept of a "modern woman" due to its unique focus on promoting a healthier and more female-oriented perspective. It stars Kat Dennings as Jules, a young woman who is re-evaluating her life after being dumped by her long-term boyfriend. The show follows Jules as she reconnects with her old friends and tries to rediscover who she is outside of her relationship. It is a funny and heartfelt look at friendship, self-discovery and the challenges of growing up.

One of the most notable aspects of "Dollface" is its portrayal of female friendship. Jules has to navigate the complexities of her relationships with her friends, who have all moved on with their lives while she was in a relationship. The show also explores the importance of self-discovery and finding one's identity outside of a romantic relationship.

It is a refreshing addition to the TV landscape, and it provides a unique and creative take on the coming-of-age genre. The show's use of surrealism and magical realism adds a creative and entertaining dimension to the themes of self-discovery and empowerment, and it provides a refreshing and empowering perspective on what it means to be a modern woman.

All in all, modern women have come a long way in terms of breaking down gender stereotypes and fighting for equality in various spheres of life. Today, women continue to face challenges in all aspects of their lives. The gender pay gap, workplace discrimination and sexual harassment are all issues that women still face every day even in developed countries where women are independent in many ways compared to the rest of the world.

These shows showed us that it is possible to be successful, independent and true to oneself, and they continue to be a source of inspiration and strength for women everywhere. And it's a good thing for sure. For instance, several women on social media have shared that they were inspired to pursue a career in law after watching "Ally McBeal."

Although, things are not so clear-cut on the other side of the coin. The impact of the shows extends far beyond their intended effects, and they may have played a dangerous role in shaping the image of modern women, knowingly or not. Some of these shows may have inadvertently contributed to the creation of the unattainable superwoman archetype, while others only portrayed freedom as the ultimate reward for sexual exploration. The effects of these shows may have been especially significant because they were consumed not only by women but also by young girls, potentially shaping their expectations and perceptions of what it means to be a woman in today's society.

As someone once said:

"Little girls with dreams become women with vision."

And those little girls of the '90s and 2000s are women now.