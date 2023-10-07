First lady Emine Erdoğan celebrated the sixth anniversary of the “Zero Waste Project” in a recent social media post. Her statement highlights the collaborative efforts of Turkish institutions and the unwavering determination of people of all ages, resulting in the successful reintroduction of millions of tons of waste into the economy.

The Zero Waste Project is a philosophy that aims to minimize waste generation by rethinking consumption patterns and adopting sustainable practices. The project may be able to provide a sustainable path for the future if the regulations are implemented and applied effectively by all the countries around the world.

In a world grappling with environmental challenges and waste-related crises, the concept of zero waste is emerging as a beacon of hope and a viable solution. Over the past few years, the zero waste movement has gained momentum across the globe, reshaping the way individuals and communities approach waste management and environmental responsibility.

Erdoğan included the following statements in her post: “The Zero Waste Project is six years old! Today, Türkiye is the pioneer of the zero waste movement in the world, thanks to the support of our nation, which views nature as a blessing bestowed upon humanity.”

“Strong steps have been taken one after another to popularize the zero waste culture, which affects everyone’s conscience each and every day,” she added.

“With the efforts of our institutions and the determination of our citizens of all ages, millions of tons of waste were regained back into the economy.”

Stating that Türkiye opened the door to a global transformation by declaring March 30 as “International Zero Waste Day” within the scope of the decision of the United Nations General Assembly, the Turkish first lady also said: “The Global Zero Waste goodwill declaration, which was initially signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, accelerated this transformation, which opened a green page for everyone in Türkiye. All the volunteers who were concerned about leaving a clean world for future generations signed, ‘I am also in the struggle!’”

“With the strength we derive from this belief and the goals that we have adhered to within the U.N. Zero Waste Advisory Board, we will continue to stand against climate change and call out for our common home,” said Erdoğan, expressing her gratitude to all “dedicated individuals who listen to the voices of trees, soil and water and who work hard to build a fairer world.”

The Zero Waste Project is crucial for a sustainable future for all citizens around the world. Türkiye’s dedication to the environmental cause, as highlighted by Erdoğan, highlights the transformative power of collective action and sustainable practices. There is hope that the movement gains momentum worldwide, as it offers hope for a cleaner, greener and more sustainable planet.

Thus, it is a worthy cause that includes reducing, reusing, recycling and composting, and by fostering a culture of environmental responsibility, we can all contribute to the global shift towards a zero waste world. It is a journey worth embarking upon – one that benefits both the environment and future generations yet to come.