In Syria, one civilian was killed and another injured in an attack carried out by the terrorist groups under the control of the Assad regime and Iran in the village of Ebzimo in the west of Aleppo province on Monday.

The regime forces, consisting of the Assad regime's army and Iranian-backed foreign terrorist groups stationed in the 46th Brigade west of Aleppo, violated the cease-fire by attacking the civilian settlement in the village of Ebzimo, west of Aleppo, within the borders of the Idlib De-escalation Zone, with ground-to-ground weapons.

According to information received from civil defense sources, a civilian lost his life in the attack, and an injured civilian was taken to the hospital for treatment.

At the Astana meeting in 2017, Türkiye, Russia and Iran decided to create four "de-escalation zones" in the area, not under the control of the Assad regime.

The Idlib region bordering Türkiye is home to about 3 million people and it is one of the last pockets to oppose Damascus.

The Idlib de-escalation zone was forged under an agreement between Türkiye and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire agreements, which have been frequently violated by the Assad regime and its allies.

A fragile truce was brokered between Moscow and Ankara in March 2020 in response to months of fighting by the Russia-backed regime. Almost a million people have fled Assad's offensive yet the regime still frequently carries out attacks on civilians, hindering most from returning to their homes and forcing them to live in makeshift camps.

For years, the Assad regime has ignored the needs and safety of the Syrian people, only eyeing further gains of territory and crushing the opposition. With this aim, the regime has for years bombed vital facilities like schools, hospitals, and residential areas, causing the displacement of almost half of the country’s population while adopting policies to make their lives more difficult.

Approximately 2 million civilians fleeing the attacks during the 2017-2020 period had to migrate to regions close to the Turkish border.