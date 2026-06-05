A fisherman was killed after a Turkish-flagged fishing boat was attacked in the Black Sea west of the Crimean Peninsula, causing the vessel to sink, according to a statement from Türkiye's Coast Guard Command.

The vessel, identified as the DURU 67, was operating off Sevastopol when it sustained damage during the attack on June 5, the statement said.

A nearby Turkish fishing boat, BURAK KAYA, evacuated five injured fishermen from the sinking vessel and began heading toward the northern Turkish coast near Inebolu. However, one of the injured fishermen, who was reported to be in critical condition, died during the journey.

The Coast Guard said patrol vessel TCSG-96 reached BURAK KAYA at 7:20 p.m. local time in the northern section of Türkiye's Search and Rescue Region, about 115 nautical miles from İnebolu Port.

The body of the deceased fisherman and the injured crew members were transferred to the Coast Guard vessel, where medical treatment was initiated before returning to İnebolu.

The perpetrator of the attack was not immediately identified.