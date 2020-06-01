Last month, a total of 125 civilians, 26 of whom were children, were killed in Syria, Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) announced on Monday.
According to the SNHR, the Bashar Assad regime forces killed 10 civilians in May while its backer Russia killed one civilian.
The terrorist YPG/PKK group, on the other hand, killed seven civilians, two of whom were children.
The regime forces also tortured and killed seven civilians. The YPG/PKK terrorists also killed eight civilians by torturing them.
The majority of the killings, however, were perpetrated by unknown parties that caused explosions throughout the war-torn country. In these explosions, a total of 97 civilians have been killed, SNHR reported, 22 of whom were children.
The SNHR also added that with this last update, the total number of civilians that were killed in Syria in 2020 reached 910.
