Fourteen irregular migrants died after a smuggling boat sank off Türkiye’s southern coast early Monday, authorities said, as the country continues efforts to curb dangerous migrant crossings in the eastern Mediterranean.

Türkiye’s Coast Guard Command said the incident occurred off the coast of Finike district in Antalya province after a high-speed inflatable boat carrying a large number of migrants was detected by an unmanned aerial vehicle at 2:24 a.m.

Two coast guard boats were dispatched to intercept the vessel, which officials said was attempting to evade authorities.

According to the command’s statement, the boat, a high-speed inflatable with a fiber hull, ignored repeated visual and audio warnings from coast guard units and continued fleeing at high speed.

At around 5:09 a.m., the vessel abruptly turned toward a coast guard patrol boat during the pursuit, resulting in a collision that caused several migrants on board to fall into the sea.

Additional search and rescue units, including a coast guard helicopter, a patrol ship and three more boats, were immediately deployed to the area.

Authorities said rescue teams pulled six migrants alive from the water along with one Turkish suspect believed to be involved in migrant smuggling. The bodies of 14 migrants were recovered during search operations.

In a separate development related to the same incident, officials said another group of migrants reached shore after the boat fled the collision scene. Fifteen irregular migrants who disembarked near Beymelek beach in the Demre district were later apprehended by authorities.

Search and rescue operations remained ongoing to determine whether any additional migrants were missing, the coast guard said. Officials were also conducting interviews with survivors as part of the investigation.

The Finike Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched a judicial inquiry into the incident, and six suspects believed to be involved in organizing the smuggling attempt have been taken into custody.

Türkiye, which sits on a major migration route toward Europe, has increased maritime patrols and operations targeting human trafficking networks that organize irregular sea crossings.

Authorities frequently warn that smuggling groups place migrants at serious risk by sending them to sea in overcrowded and unsafe boats while attempting to evade law enforcement.

The tragedy also comes amid a rising toll of migrant deaths across the Mediterranean. According to the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration (IOM), at least 606 migrants have been reported dead or missing in the Mediterranean since the start of 2026, marking the deadliest start to a year on the route since the agency began tracking such data in 2014.

IOM says many of the fatalities occur on the central Mediterranean route, where smugglers frequently use unseaworthy boats and attempt crossings in dangerous weather conditions.