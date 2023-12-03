Some 142 Turkish citizens and their relatives have crossed over to Egypt from Gaza amid the ongoing conflict with Israel, the foreign ministry said Sunday.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli said that the group is expected to arrive in Türkiye on Sunday.

Türkiye has also been in efforts to evacuate other countries’ citizens. Countries formally contacted Türkiye for the release of 22 Thai, 22 Argentine and two Tanzanian citizens held by Hamas.

Eleven Thais were among those released in two instances of hostage exchange between Hamas and Israel.

Parents of Israeli hostages captured by Hamas have also sought Erdoğan's assistance, Turkish media outlets reported earlier this month.