A Turkish Airlines (THY) plane carrying 15 Turkish activists who were aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, attacked and detained by Israel in international waters, landed at Istanbul Airport on Tuesday evening.

The THY flight departed from Queen Alia International Airport in Jordan’s capital, Amman, at 4:35 p.m. local time and arrived in Istanbul at 6:50 p.m. The activists were greeted at the airport’s VIP Lounge by their families, several officials, and a large crowd of citizens.

Earlier in the day, a total of 131 activists who had been illegally detained by Israel after the attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla crossed into Jordan from the occupied West Bank. Among them were 15 Turkish nationals.

Türkiye assisted the flotilla by air and sea during their journey that began in August. On Sept. 29, Türkiye delivered medicine and humanitarian assistance to the flotilla in the Mediterranean, somewhere between Cyprus and Egypt. Turkish Red Crescent boarded the Turkish navy’s ships to reach the flotilla and deliver the aid. The charity also assisted in the evacuation of some activists aboard Johnny M, a flotilla vessel that malfunctioned and began taking on water. Some activists aboard were transferred to other vessels, while four activists were evacuated to Türkiye. Türkiye also deployed drones in the area to monitor safe evacuation and delivery of humanitarian assistance.

As photos of the Turkish Naval Forces Command's battleships circulated on social media, the Ministry of National Defense confirmed that Türkiye was monitoring the flotilla's journey and promised assistance if needed.

In a written statement on Sept. 30, the ministry said Türkiye was closely following humanitarian aid activities through civilian ships sailing in the Eastern Mediterranean at the moment, to ensure their safe journey as part of “international law and humanitarian values.”

The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail on Oct. 1 to break Israel’s illegal blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. As it neared Gaza’s waters, Israeli forces launched an attack on the flotilla, seizing 42 ships and unlawfully detaining hundreds of international activists aboard. The detainees were later transferred to the Ketziot Prison in southern Israel.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is recognized as the largest fleet ever organized to collectively deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza.