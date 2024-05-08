An investigation into the activities of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) ended with the capture of 15 wanted members of the group on Wednesday.

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office in the capital Ankara said in a statement that suspects were among 16 wanted as part of a probe while operations were underway to capture the other suspect.

The group faced increased scrutiny following the July 15, 2016 coup attempt that killed 251 people and injured nearly 2,200 others. Tens of thousands of people were detained, arrested or dismissed from public sector jobs following the effort under a state of emergency.

Hundreds of investigations launched after the attempt sped up the collapse of the group’s far-reaching network in the country. FETÖ was already under the spotlight following two separate attempts to overthrow the government in 2013 through its infiltrators.

The terrorist group faces operations almost daily as investigators still try to unravel their massive network of infiltrators everywhere. In 2024 alone, police apprehended hundreds of FETÖ suspects across the country, including fugitives on western borders trying to flee to Europe.