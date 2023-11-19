Fifteen victims were injured Saturday in a bombing terrorist attack in the Afrin district in northern Syria, sources said.

The bomb in the cargo bed of a freight truck in the town center of Afrin, which is under the control of the opposition in northern Syria, was detonated while the vehicle was traveling on the Azez road, a source told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Initial reports indicate the victims were injured near the checkpoint to the entrance to the town center.

Security forces, increasing measures in the explosion area, have initiated an investigation into the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, although the possibility of the YPG having carried out the attack is high.

Local people living in areas held by the YPG have long suffered from its atrocities, as the terrorist organization has a notorious record of human rights abuses, ranging from kidnappings, recruitment of child soldiers, torture, ethnic cleansing and forced displacement in Syria.

The town center of Afrin was liberated from terrorists in 2018 as part of the Olive Branch Operation by Türkiye.

The operation was launched on Jan. 20, 2018, in cooperation with the Syrian National Army (SNA) and successfully ended on March 24, 2018, six days after Afrin was liberated from the occupation of the PKK terror group’s Syrian branch, the YPG.