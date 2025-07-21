The number of detained suspects in the corruption case against the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) has risen to 17, the public prosecutor’s office of Istanbul said on Monday.

Authorities issued search warrants for 18 people in total in connection with the investigation.

The suspects, charged with bribery and tender rigging, include deputy managers, representatives and purchasing personnel of several construction companies

The suspects are expected to be referred to the Istanbul Courthouse tomorrow.

The detentions are part of an ongoing investigation by the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul into alleged bribery, tender rigging and fraud at the IBB, run by the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

Dozens of suspects, including Istanbul’s former mayor, Ekrem Imamoğlu, have been arrested on charges of “leading a criminal organization,” “membership in a criminal organization,” “extortion,” “bribery,” “aggravated fraud,” “unlawful acquisition of personal data” and “tender rigging” since March.

A barrage of investigations focusing on CHP-run municipalities across Türkiye netted mayors and municipal bureaucrats accused of taking bribes in exchange for building permits, rigging tenders and other forms of corruption involving municipal businesses.

The CHP, which runs Istanbul and more than half of its districts, claims the charges are politically motivated, while authorities highlight that the judiciary is independent of any political influence and point out that some investigations were launched upon complaints by CHP members themselves against mayors and municipal officials.

Suspect number rises to 312

While 97 suspects were arrested within the corruption case, judicial control measures were applied to 206 suspects, the public prosecutor’s office said recently.

Witnesses testifying as part of the investigation launched by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office into the "money counting" footage at the CHP headquarters said that "Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Imamoğlu and numerous individuals forced businesspeople to give them money, made unjust gains by working with certain businesspeople, laundered money obtained through crime by making purchases and sales through pawns, and used civilians, referred to as 'secret safes,' in money transfers and collections."

The prosecutor’s office launched the investigation after a report was issued by the civil inspector on irregularity in agreements and service procurement, tenders for outdoor advertising media made by the IBB and its affiliated companies, besides historical traffic search records, camera footage, Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) reports and statements of over 20 witnesses.

Of the suspects, 303 were apprehended in operations conducted by police and gendarmerie teams. Some of the suspects were arrested, while others were placed under judicial control.

Money laundering claims

In testimony under the “effective remorse” clause, businessman Adem Soytekin made striking claims in the ongoing corruption probe.

Soytekin claimed that key figures in the alleged criminal network, including Fatih Keleş, the Istanbul Chamber of Industry and Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO), hid large sums of cash in “safe houses” prior to police operations. “Keleş stored funds in locations including a property used by suspect Veysel Erçelik,” he said. Erçelik had been working at the Beylikdüzü municipality.

He further claimed some of the money was transferred abroad. “A portion was sent to London and Spain by businessperson Murat Gülibrahimoğlu, who reportedly used it to build hotels,” Soytekin told prosecutors, adding that funds were also laundered through projects in Vienna.

Soytekin accused Imamoğlu of warning him about the operation in advance, advising him to hand over any sensitive documents or cash to CHP deputy Turan Taşkın Özer for protection under parliamentary immunity.