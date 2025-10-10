Some 18 Turkish activists and foreigners from 21 countries arrested by Israel on the Freedom Flotilla are being evacuated to Türkiye with a special flight on Friday afternoon, the Foreign Ministry said on the same day.

The ministry also reiterated that three deputies from the flotilla were similarly brought back to Türkiye late Thursday,

The deputies, arrested by Israel, denounced the interception as a violation of international law and pledged continued support for the Palestinian cause.

New Path Party deputy for Denizli Sema Silkin Ün, together with Bursa deputy Mehmet Atmaca and Hatay deputy Necmettin Çalışkan, arrived at Istanbul Airport via an Azerbaijan Airlines flight from Tel Aviv, following a brief stopover in Baku. The group was welcomed by supporters and media representatives upon arrival.

Speaking to reporters, Ün recounted the incident, saying that Israeli forces unlawfully seized the vessel Vicdan (Conscience) in international waters before taking those aboard to the port of Ashdod after a 15-hour journey.

“Israel intervened against the Vicdan ship in total disregard of international law,” Ün said.

“We were then kept for 12 hours in separate holding areas before being deported. Our journey, which began with Sumud (Steadfastness), has concluded with Vicdan and the Freedom Flotilla. The path opened by Sumud has now been crowned with victory.”

Ün emphasized that the flotilla symbolized civilian resistance and unity across nations in the face of oppression.

Hatay deputy Necmettin Çalışkan stressed that the world had once again seen Israel’s actions firsthand.

Çalışkan also urged stronger efforts to address hunger and prevent further civilian deaths in Gaza.

“Today the main issue is to stop starvation and genocide,” he noted.

“All of humanity, East and West, of every color and belief, has united against these crimes. As a nation of 86 million, we stand together behind the Palestinian cause.”

He thanked all those who contributed to the Sumud and Freedom Flotilla initiatives, describing Israel as “a cowardly structure run not by public officials but by militants of a terror organization.”

Bursa Deputy Mehmet Atmaca said the activists set out fully aware of the risks, describing Israel as a state that “respects neither law nor justice.”

“We saw once again that Israel is not a real state but a terror organization whose personnel act like members of a militant group,” he said.

Atmaca noted that although the flotilla did not manage to break the blockade, it succeeded in drawing global attention to Gaza’s plight.