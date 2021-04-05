Two more mass graves were discovered in the city of Tarhuna, about 90 kilometers (56 miles) northeast of the capital Tripoli, where putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar’s militias committed many war crimes during their one year of control, according to Libyan authorities.

A statement by the General Authority for Research and Identification of Missing Persons said the two graves were discovered in the Mashru'a Alrabet area in Tarhuna.

The statement did not specify how many bodies were exhumed from the two graves.

According to Libyan official sources, Haftar's forces and affiliated militias committed war crimes and acts of genocide in the period between April 2019 and June 2020.

New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) said more than 300 people had been abducted or reported missing in the past in Tarhuna, which is now back under Government of National Accord (GNA) control.

The Libyan government has repeatedly called on the U.N., the International Criminal Court (ICC) and human rights groups to demand an international investigation into the mass graves.