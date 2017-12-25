Imperialists sniffing out oil more dangerous than sharks sniffing out blood, Erdoğan says

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan slammed imperialistic behaviors and intentions of world's superpowers Monday, citing a proverb widely attributed to Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw.

"Imperialists sniffing out oil are more dangerous than sharks sniffing out blood," the president said during a speech at the University of Khartoum where he was awarded a honorary doctorate.





"Our Sudanese brothers have suffered enough from unjust sanctions," he said.

"There is no moral value imperialists won't contravene for a drip of oil, Africa is the continent that best knows that fact," he added.

"The future belongs to Africa, lest we stand strong, just like we did about Jerusalem," he also stated, prompting a wave of applause from the audience.

"Those who are right are powerful [in reality] not those who are powerful," he added, touching upon U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"Israel has been committing state terror. The ones who detained 14-year-old Muhammad, who also has down syndrome, are indeed committing state terror," Erdoğan added.