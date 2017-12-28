Moscow promised PYD invitation to Sochi talks, YPG commander says

A commander of the the People's Protection Units (YPG), the armed wing of the PKK terror organization's Syria affiliate Democratic Union Party (PYD), has said Moscow promised to invite the representatives from the PYD/YPG-controlled region in northern Syria to the upcoming Syria talks expected to be held on Jan. 29-30 in the Russian city of Sochi.

According to a report by Reuters, Sipan Hemo, a commander of the U.S.-backed YPG was quoted as saying that 155 representatives from YPG-held areas will be invited to the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi.

Turkish foreign ministry sources told Daily Sabah that they are not aware of such an invitation and that Turkey's position on the issue is clear. "Everyone knows Turkey's position on the issue, it is not something we are going to accept," Foreign Ministry sources said, on the condition of remaining anonymous.

The PYD has not taken part in any round of Syrian peace talks so far as Turkey also recognizes them as a terrorist group and opposes their involvement in talks.

Russia, Iran and Turkey recently announced the dates for the talks in Sochi after a round of peace talks in Astana last week, however, the list of attendees is yet to be released.