Turkey to extend state of emergency for another three months: spokesman

Turkey's state of emergency is set to be extended for an additional 3 months, Deputy Prime Minister and Government Spokesperson Bekir Bozdağ said Monday.

Speaking to reporters following a cabinet meeting, Bozdağ said the government will ask Parliament to again extend the state of emergency, which was due to expire Jan. 19, marking the sixth extension.

Parliament has to approve the extension with a simple majority. Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) dominates the legislative house.

The extension has to be approved by the Parliament with a simple majority, where the ruling AK Party holds 316 of 550 seats.

The state of emergency was initially ordered by Parliament on July 21 and was imposed in the wake of the July 15 coup attempt.

According to the Constitution, a state of emergency can be declared for a maximum period of six months.

To enact the state of emergency, the government must see serious indications of widespread violence that could interfere with Turkey's democratic environment or its citizens' basic rights and freedoms as established by the Constitution.