   
POLITICS
CATEGORIES

YPG-led army on Syria border could end up splitting Syria, Russia says

DAILY SABAH WITH REUTERS
ISTANBUL
Published
emDHA File Photo/em
DHA File Photo
Related Articles

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday that the formation of a zone controlled by the People's Protection Units (YPG)-dominated forces, as part of a plan led by the United States, could pose a threat to the territorial integrity of Syria.

Russia started to withdraw its forces from Syria last month, but Moscow has said it would keep its Hmeymim air base in Syria's Latakia Province as well as its naval facility at Tartous "on a permanent basis."

The U.S.-led coalition confirmed reports that it will form a 30,000-strong the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) border army.

Turkey condemned the announcement, saying that it reserves the right to intervene against the terror threat posed by the PKK terrorist group's Syrian wing YPG.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Politics Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will visit Ankara on Monday...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS