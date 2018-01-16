Parliament to discuss state of emergency extension

Parliament's General Assembly is set to discuss extending the current state of emergency by an additional three months.

The government is expected to present the proposal at the next National Security Council's (MGK) meeting on Jan. 19.

Following the meeting, the General Assembly of Parliament will discuss the government motion for the extension on the same day. The proposal has to be approved by Parliament with a simple majority, where the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) holds 316 of 550 seats.

In the previous vote for an extension on Oct. 17, 2017, the AK Party and opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) voted in favor of the extension, while main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) voted against.

Turkey declared a state of emergency on July 20, 2016 following a deadly coup attempt by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) that killed 250 people and left 2,200 injured.

Security forces have since arrested thousands suspected of involvement in the coup bid, many through positions in the government and military.