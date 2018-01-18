Pentagon backtracks, says YPG army not to be formed in Syria

An army of YPG militants will not be formed and the U.S. will continue training local forces to prevent Daesh reformation, The Pentagon said late Wednesday as Turkey was preparing to launch an operation against Syria's Afrin to clear the area of terrorists.

The spokesman also said there will not be a new army or a "conventional border guard force."

Denying the previous statement of anti-Daesh coalition, Pentagon claimed that a border security force was never planned.

On Sunday the U.S.-led coalition in Syria controversially announced it was working with the SDF -- a group dominated by the terrorist PYD/PKK -- to set up and train a Syrian border protection force.

Turkey has long protested U.S. support for the PYD/PKK, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group, and its military wing the YPG, while Washington has called it a "reliable ally" in its fight against Daesh in Syria.

Listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU, the PKK has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, with a death toll of some 40,000 people.