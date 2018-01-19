MHP deputy chair: Alliance addresses 70 percent of public

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Deputy Chairman Semih Yalçın said yesterday that if it can be formed, a Justice and Development Party (AK Party)-MHP alliance would appeal to 70 percent of the population.

Speaking to İhlas News Agency (İHA), Yalçın stated that by forming an alliance, they are executing the nation's will.

"It's a great deal to side with the nation. The nation drew the path of the alliance by giving 51.5 percent of the vote in the referendum. The nation itself demands this [alliance]," said Yalçın, while adding that voters of both the AK Party and the MHP already acknowledged the alliance so much that they are ahead of the parties.

Yalçın further expressed that they need to win the support of the public while regulating the systemic changes in the country.

"In this country, 66 percent of the public is moderate right wing conservative, while 34 percent is moderate left. This 66 percent means that, depending on the country's circumstances, you can address 70 percent of the public," he indicated, while saying that how much of this 70 percent could be convinced can only be seen through field work.