Famous YouTubers take over Turkish Parliament

A video of three famous Turkish YouTubers' video shot at the Turkish Parliament went viral Friday, offering viewers a closer look to the lives of parliament members.





Atakan Özyurt, Bilal Hancı and Fatih Yasin, the three friends who have a Youtube channel named "Kafalar", meaning "the Heads," met with ruling-party legislator Bülent Turan, having a tour inside the Parliament building and inspecting the areas which were attacked during the July 15 coup attempt in 2016.

During the video, Turan said the Turkish nation resisted the coup attempt despite their differences and were united on the night of the coup attempt on their common values.

The video was widely shared and viewed by over 1 million people as of Saturday. The channel Kafalar is followed by nearly three million people, mostly shares pranks, and funny sketches.