Turkey to build 500 tents in Azaz for 3,000 civilians

Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated yesterday on his Twitter account that Turkey will build a camp in Azaz that consists of 500 tents with the capacity of hosting 3,000 people."We will provide the basic needs of the people such as food, heating, sanitation in these camps," Çavuşoğlu said, while adding that Turkey will be there for anyone who is in need. He further expressed that the humanitarian aid activities for Syria are continuing non-stop.

On Sunday, Turkish Red Crescent head Kerem Kınık said that the roads in the northwestern Afrin region of Syria are blocked by the People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists and Syrian regime to prevent the exit of civilians.

"The PYD/YPG and the regime in the south do not allow the civilians to leave Afrin. These routes are currently closed. This is a violation of humanitarian law," Kerem Kınık told reporters at Öncüpınar Border Gate in Turkey's southern Kilis province.

"The YPG/PYD and Syrian regime forces should end their blockades of civilians who want to leave Afrin," the head of Turkish Red Crescent said.

Kınık said they have the information that 50,000 people want to leave the region."We are establishing shelter centers for these people," he said. Turkey hosts more than 3 millions refugees in camps inside Turkey, while also supporting the humanitarian efforts both inside Syria and also in northern Iraq in camps built for regional refugees.