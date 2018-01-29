PKK-linked PYD supporters storm German gov't official's news conference

Supporters of the terrorist PKK-linked Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing People's Protection Units (YPG) on Monday stormed a news conference by a German government spokesman, in the latest instance of radical and violent protests by the group.

Five demonstrators carrying banners of the terrorist group entered the conference hall of a Berlin media center after Steffen Seibert, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, arrived for Monday's regular press briefing.

The protestors shouted slogans against Turkey's ongoing military operation against terrorist PYD/PKK targets in northwestern Syria and called on Berlin to stop arms sales to NATO partner Turkey.

Carrying banners of the terrorist group, terrorist PKK-linked PYD supporters storm the conference hall of a Berlin media center, interrupt news conference of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesmanhttps://t.co/itUiIxcGhq pic.twitter.com/d6tUWl0UY6 — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) January 29, 2018

The PYD/PKK sympathizers left the conference hall after a security guard came and asked them to leave.

Germany has witnessed a growing number of radical protests and violence by PYD/PKK supporters since the group launched a campaign two weeks ago to protest Turkey's Operation Olive Branch.

Sympathizers of the group attacked five mosques run by Turkish-Muslim associations in Germany and threatened with more violence.

Last week, several Turkish citizens were punched by PYD/PKK demonstrators at Hannover Airport.

The PKK has been banned in Germany since 1993, but it remains active, with nearly 14,000 followers among the country's Kurdish immigrant population.

Turkey has long criticized NATO partner Germany for not taking serious measures against the PKK, which uses the country as a platform for their fund-raising, recruitment and propaganda activities.

Germany has a 3 million-strong Turkish community, many of whom are second- and third-generation German-born citizens of Turkish descent whose grandparents moved to the country during the 1960s.