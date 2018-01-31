AK Party: CHP should be more sensitive about security issues

Mahir Ünal, spokesperson for the Ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) also criticized the stance of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) toward the Afrin operation, stressing that the CHP should be more sensitive toward issues of national security.

Underlining that the ongoing Operation Olive Branch is an issue of national security, Ünal stated yesterday in a televised interview that: "Politicians need to support the process, however, the stance of the CHP on this issue is very saddening. The Turkish military is not under the control of a political party."

CHP Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu previously commented on the recent developments regarding the achievements of the Afrin operation saying, "The military does not belong to a political party," while stressing that the achievements of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) should not be attributed to the Free Syrian Army (FSA).

As Turkey shares a 910-kilometer border with Syria, a country engulfed by civil war, Ünal highlighted that Turkey has inevitably taken steps with the aim of clearing its borders from the PKK's Syrian affiliate, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), and its armed wing, the People's Protection Units (YPG). The partnership between the PYD and Turkey's NATO ally, the U.S., has furrowed brows in Ankara.

Despite Turkey's assiduous warnings, the U.S. has refused to wean itself off from its partnership with the PYD. In reaction to the growing threats, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear the YPG and Daesh terrorists fromTurkish border in cooperation with the FSA.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, U.N. Security Council decisions, self-defense rights under the U.N. Charter and respect for Syria's territorial integrity. Since the beginning of the operation, 20 rockets have hit Kilis, killing two civilians and injuring 21 others.