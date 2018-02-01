Holocaust commemorated in Ankara

The Israeli Embassy in Ankara held a commemoration exhibition for the diplomats who lost their lives trying to save Jews during the Holocaust.

It was held on International Holocaust Remembrance Day at Ankara's CerModern. Named "Beyond Duty," the exhibition featured diplomats recognized as "Righteous Among the Nations."

The Israel Ambassador to Turkey Eitan Na'eh, in his opening speech, told the story of a Turkish diplomat Selahattin Ülkümen who risked his life trying to save Jews. Ambassador Na'eh said that "Selahattin Ülkümen could have only saved Turkish citizens, Turkish Jews. But he went beyond and saved Italian Jews, Hungarian Jews... He saved 40 people. Selahattin Ülkümen lost his pregnant wife because of his actions and almost lost his baby as well."

"Many people that are alive today are only alive because of him and many other diplomats," emphasized Na'eh.

After his speech, six candles were lit to commemorate the six million Jewish lives that were lost during the Holocaust. The exhibition was well attended by the diplomats based in Ankara.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is an international Memorial Day on Jan. 27 commemorating the tragedy of the Holocaust that occurred during World War II.