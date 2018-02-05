MHP accelerates efforts for ordinary congress in March

Ahead of its 12th Ordinary Grand Congress in March, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has ramped up efforts for preparations and is set to hold a meeting with the participation of the district and provincial heads.

The MHP officials will convene in Antalya on Feb. 9-11 with an aim of discussing the main issues in Turkey's agenda and the expectations from the party congress which will be held on March 18, the anniversary day of Çanakkale Victory. Over 1000 people are expected to participate in the meeting in Antalya.

As MHP completed its provincial and district congresses, the party has been working on the preparations for the upcoming congress and elections in 2019. MHP also announced the slogan of the congress which stresses MHP's long-standing view of national stance.

In relation to the ordinary congress, MHP chair Devlet Bahçeli stated that the congress is a "democratic opportunity" and will contribute the "clarification of the strategic preparations, political objectives, and the policies to follow for the 2019 elections."

MHP chair has warned party organizations prior to the congress against any kind of provocations. Bahçeli has called on party members to disregard attempts of provocations as Turkey has been grappling with great threats referring to Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria. Bahçeli also underlined that the MHP's doors are open to everyone who has love for the nation and stated that the congress will be held in an atmosphere of peace and enthusiasm.Following the congress in March, MHP and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) are expected to step up efforts for 2019 elections as two parties formed an alliance. MHP chair previously announced that he will not be a candidate for the presidential elections and his party will support President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Since the body of current law does not allow political parties to make alliances, in order to establish a proper legal base for the alliance, two parties established a joint committee to focus on the structure of the alliance. It is also reported in Turkish media that other parties may join to the national agreement alliance established by AK Party and MHP with an aim of increasing the chances in elections as they want to reach 50 percent of the vote plus one.