List of charges for 57 deputies submitted to Parliament

Another 114 summary of proceedings into 57 deputies, including Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and imprisoned Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) Co-Chair Selahattin Demirtaş, have been transferred to Parliament, bringing the total number of files to lift deputies' immunities submitted to Parliament to 524.

A prosecutor's office prepares a list of charges about an alleged criminal offense which is called a summary of proceedings. The Ministry of Justice receives the related summary of proceedings and transfers it to the office of the parliament speaker. The office of the parliament speaker then forwards the motion to the joint parliamentary commission on the constitution and justice, which decides whether the general assembly should vote on lifting the immunity.

According to the latest data, Kılıçdaroğlu and Demirtaş have two summaries of proceedings each. Additionally, some notable figures from the CHP who have summaries of proceedings are Engin Altay, Aykut Erdoğdu, Mustafa Sezgin Tanrıkulu, and Veli Ağbaba.

Among the proceedings, most HDP deputies have more than one. Prominent HDP figure Osman Baydemir has eight files along with Dilek Öcalan, Sırrı Süreyya Önder and Ertuğrul Kürkçü.

The HDP has long been accused of failing to distance itself from the PKK. Having gained a decent image in the eyes of the public before the June 7, 2015 elections with the pledge to be a "party for all of Turkey," the HDP's image is now in tatters.

Removing some HDP deputies' parliamentary immunity became a controversial topic in early 2016. Continuous statements and actions of pro-PKK HDP deputies led to debates that immunities of deputies from all parties should be lifted.

HDP Deputy Tuba Hezer's visit to the house of the parents of a suicide bomber who perpetrated an attack in Ankara in February 2016 sparked fury. All parties in Parliament except the HDP condemned Hezer, calling her actions treason. The HDP, however, rejected to co-sign a declaration that condemned the suicide bombing and did not launch an investigation into the deputy.

In addition, HDP Deputy Abdullah Zeydan made provocative statements in 2015 and threatened Turkey by saying that the PKK has the power to "drown Turkey in its spit." Also, imprisoned former HDP Co-Chair Figen Yüksekdağ drew heavy criticism for her statements on the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its Women's Protection Units (YPJ) and People's Protection Units (YPG) militias in northern Syria. "We support the YPJ, the YPG and the PYD, and we do not see any harm in mentioning and defending it," she said in July 2015.

Demirtaş also called people to the streets in the southeastern areas of Turkey in attempts to make Kurdish people in the region riot against the Turkish state in the face of terrorist operations against the PKK. Moreover, Demirtaş previously said his party would support calls for the formation of democratic autonomous regions in the southeast.

Parliamentary immunities of deputies from all four parties in Parliament were lifted in May 2016. A total of 138 of Parliament's 550 deputies were affected. It targeted lawmakers from all four parties. The Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) backed the motion while the CHP and the HDP were opposed.