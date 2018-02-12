Parliamentary human rights committee head urges EU to emphathize with Turkey

Turkish Parliament's Human Rights Committee head on Monday called on the European Parliament to show empathy towards Turkey on the ongoing state of emergency.

Speaking to journalists in the parliament, Ömer Serdar slammed the European Parliament's resolution titled "Current Human Rights Situation in Turkey," published on Feb. 8.

Serdar, a lawmaker from Turkey's eastern Elazığ province, said the text was far from appreciating Turkey's current circumstances.

"This text will have a negative effect on our country's mutual cooperation with the EU," he said.

In response to the EP's criticisms regarding Turkey's state of emergency, Serdar stressed that the measures taken within the scope of the state of emergency were lawful and compatible with international law.

"The state of emergency is not a method employed by Turkey alone; so many EU countries adopt this method when their national security is at stake," said Serdar.

"It will be proper for Europe, which suspends the principles of 'state of law and human rights' when it comes to its own security, to show empathy towards Turkey on this issue."

Turkey declared a state of emergency on July 20, 2016, following a deadly coup attempt by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which left 250 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

FETÖ and its leader Fetullah Gülen have been behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish state institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Serdar called on the European Parliament to keep its distance from the PYD/PKK terrorist organization and stop criticizing Turkey's ongoing Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin region.

"If the European Parliament is looking for human rights violations, our suggestion to them is that they can read reports by the U.N. and international human right organizations on the PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorist organization," said Serdar, reminding that the PKK had been listed as a terrorist organization by the EU since 2002.

"The European Parliament, which allows for the terrorist group's symbols to be hung in their buildings, should treat the PKK as it deserves; that is, as a terrorist group," said Serdar.

"That would be in accordance with the philosophy of the EU."

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including women and children.